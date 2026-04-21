Ilmotiok residents protest over collapsed bridge

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Hundreds of residents from Ilmotiok Ward in Narok West Constituency staged a peaceful demonstration, demanding that the national government urgently repair Sigowet, the main bridge linking Olereut and Nkiito areas.

‎The demonstrators, drawn from Olereut, Sigowet, and Chepkepit villages, said they have faced challenges especially in transporting farm produce to the market.

‎The residents said the bridge was destroyed by floods after the Sigowet River burst its banks, a situation that is now endangering the lives of travelers during the ongoing heavy rains.

‎“The situation is dire. Farmers cannot access markets and children risk their lives crossing the river daily,” said Joseph Chelule, a resident of Olereut village.

‎His sentiments were echoed by Philip Tuwei, a resident of Olereut, who called on the Ministry of Roads to treat the matter as an emergency. “We are cut off. Our economy is at a standstill because we cannot move our milk and maize to Nkiito and beyond."

‎‎Ezekiel Ng’etich, a resident of Chepkebit-Nenetwet, said that the bridge poses a major safety risk. “With schools reopening for the second term next week, we fear for our children. The government must act now,” he said.

‎‎Attempts to reach Narok West MP Gabriel Ole Tongoyo for were futile and residents vowed to continue with peaceful protests the government responds to their plea.