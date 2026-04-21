Ilmotiok residents protest over collapsed bridge

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Hundreds of residents from Ilmotiok Ward in Narok West Constituency staged a peaceful demonstration, demanding that the national government urgently repair Sigowet, the main bridge linking Olereut and Nkiito areas.
The demonstrators, drawn from Olereut, Sigowet, and Chepkepit villages, said they have faced challenges especially in transporting farm produce to the market.
The residents said the bridge was destroyed by floods after the Sigowet River burst its banks, a situation that is now endangering the lives of travelers during the ongoing heavy rains.
“The situation is dire. Farmers cannot access markets and children risk their lives crossing the river daily,” said Joseph Chelule, a resident of Olereut village.
His sentiments were echoed by Philip Tuwei, a resident of Olereut, who called on the Ministry of Roads to treat the matter as an emergency. “We are cut off. Our economy is at a standstill because we cannot move our milk and maize to Nkiito and beyond."
Ezekiel Ng’etich, a resident of Chepkebit-Nenetwet, said that the bridge poses a major safety risk. “With schools reopening for the second term next week, we fear for our children. The government must act now,” he said.
Attempts to reach Narok West MP Gabriel Ole Tongoyo for were futile and residents vowed to continue with peaceful protests the government responds to their plea.