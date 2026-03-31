Family demands justice as man dies in custody

Keringet Police Station in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, where Bernard Cheruiyot was held for two days before he died under unclear circumstances. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A man died on Sunday under unclear circumstances at Keringet Police Station, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

On March 28, Bernard Cheruiyot, 30, was arrested by members of the public and handed over to the police for allegedly threatening to kill a neighbour.