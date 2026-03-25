Senate directs KWS to stop illegal fishing activities in Lake Nakuru

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KWS Director General Dr Erustus Kanga before the Senate Committee on National Security at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi on March 24,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Senate has directed the Kenya Wildlife Services to immediately curb illegal fishing in Lake Nakuru National Park, even as there are claims of powerful individuals involved in illegal harvesting of fish that is considered unfit for human consumption.

The Senate National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, which met with petitioners regarding the forced disappearance of young fishermen at the Lake Nakuru National Park, said there was urgent need to stop the illegal fishing for health reasons.

Peter Mbae and Tom Mboya, who brought a petition to the Senate Committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, painted a grim picture of what is happening at the lake where they said that while local fishermen were being harassed, bigwigs were having a field day.

“We are concerned that while the ordinary fishermen are being arrested by Kenya Wildlife Service officers for conducting illegal fishing in Lake Nakuru National Park, we have influential individuals carrying out illegal fishing of the harmful fish which are then supplied across the country to unsuspecting Kenyans,” said Dr Mbae.

Mboya called for the reviewing of the Kenya Wildlife Service Act to allow for fishing in the Lake Nakuru National Park and the implementation of a report done by KWS to ensure that the lake is cleaned so that the fish produced is safe for human consumption.

KWS Director-General Erastus Kanga defended the State agency against allegations of being behind the disappearance of youths engaged in illegal fishing at the lake, saying the accusations made by the petitioners were general in nature and did not have specific cases.

He told the committee that the Lake Nakuru National Park was a protected area and that nobody who has got there legally for the last 10 years has been reported missing, and that they have records that can be tabled to prove that.

“KWS categorically denies any involvement in torture or any forced disappearances of youths involved in illegal fishing in Lake Nakuru. It should be noted that this is a protected area with the fishing said to be unfit for human consumption due to pollution in the lake,” said Kanga.

Mbae asked the Senate Committee to consider visiting the lake and establishing whether the matters they had raised and when asked to substantiate on the matter of influential individuals engaged in illegal fishing he said that will be estalished while on the ground.

Mboya said that it was upon the Senate to verify whether what they have said is true or not and that the reason as to why they decided to seek their help is because their communication channels with KWS had broken down and they could no longer engage to sort out any emerging issues.

The petitioners pointed out that the last time the Senate committee visited the area, they were misled to believe it was unsafe to meet the locals on a fact-finding mission.

“We are appealing for lasting solution by ensuring that the fishing is legalised at Lake Nakuru and the implementation of recommendations made to clean the lake, we do not want our youths to continue disappearing while influential individuals are engaged in illegal fishing,” said Mboya.

The KWS Director said that changing the law to allow fishing in Lake Nakuru National Park would mean it applies to all other national parks in the country.

“Instead of engaging in illegal fishing, the youths can be tour guides, drivers and guards and we are ready to support them.’’