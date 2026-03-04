High cost of living pushes up GBV cases in Naivasha

Audio By Vocalize

Cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) are on the rise in Naivasha, with informal settlements that house hundreds of flower farms being the most affected.

In the last week, six victims, including four minors, have been rescued, some suffering from wounds on the private parts inflicted by knives and hot objects.

This came as a mother was arrested after attacking and injuring her Grade 7 daughter on the hand with a knife after discovering she had an affair with another student.

According to John Kinuthia, the chair of Naivasha GBV, the informal estates were recording at least four cases every week, with women and minors being the most affected.

In the latest cases, he said that two women had been arrested after assaulting their minors for alleged misbehavior and failing to attend school.

Kinuthia said that the most affected estates by the violence included Karagita, Kihoto, Mai Mahiu, and KCC estates, which house low-wage earners.

“We are deeply worried by the rising cases of violence targeting women and minors, and in all the cases, the main suspects are the relatives,” he said.

He attributed the violence to the harsh economic times, noting that many families working in the flower sector could not make ends meet.

“We have seen a rise in cases of gender based violence, mainly in estates that are home to flower farm workers, and a sensitisation campaign will come in handy,” he said.

In the latest cases, two women from Kabati and Site estate were arrested over the weekend after beating their children and leaving them with serious body injuries.

“In one of the cases, a woman was caught on CCTV brutally beating a six-year-old boy, while in another case, a mother slashed her daughter’s hand using a knife,” he said.

Kinuthia added that a mother of two was admitted to Naivasha sub-county hospital with a fractured hand and leg after the husband attacked her with a blunt object.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the arrest, noting that the women would be charged in court with various offences.

“We are working with some homes where the abused children can be housed as we prosecute these cases to the end,” he said.

In the last couple of years, the lakeside town has also recorded several cases of suicide, with a majority of the cases involving school-going minors and youths.