Man denies possessing ethanol as residents protest in court

Christina Kabon Ruto when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Boaz Ombewa at Eldama Ravine Law Courts on February 16, 2026, after she was found in possession of 160 litres of busaa in Kapyemit village.

A man has denied being in possession of ethanol in Eldama Ravine, as agitated residents demonstrated within the court premises over the high consumption of alcohol in the area.

James Nderitu, who was arrested on Sunday, denied charges of possessing uncustomed goods and being in possession of excisable goods without authority before Eldama Ravine Chief Magistrate Boaz Obwewa on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, Nderitu was allegedly found in possession of 255 litres of uncustomed ethanol valued at Sh612,000, which attracted an excise duty of Sh452,880, on February 15, 2026, at Shauri Village in Baringo County.

He also denied another count of being in possession of 255 litres of ethanol that had been removed from a place where it ought to have been charged excise duty amounting to Sh452,880.

The prosecutor, Monica Mburu, opposed Nderitu’s release on bail. “We are opposing the accused being released on bond; we pray for a bond hearing in the interest of justice,” Mburu said. The bail hearing was scheduled for February 18.

The court heard that Nderitu is a repeat offender.

He has an ongoing case before the same court after he was arrested on August 30, 2023, for possession of ethanol.

He was released on a Sh1 million bond.

Eldama Ravine Assistant County Commissioner David Cheruiyot testified before Principal Magistrate Wilson Kitur that he received a tip-off from an informer on August 30, 2023, about a consignment at Nderitu’s homestead. The case will be mentioned again on April 30.

Acting on the information, he and other security officers conducted a raid and found Nderitu's children at home.

Nderitu and his wife were not present.

He alleged that they recovered 14 jerricans containing over 200 litres of ethanol.

Nderitu was arrested a few days later and charged.

In the same court, Christina Kabon was convicted after she admitted being in possession of 160 litres of busaa on February 16, 2026.

The court heard that Kabon was arrested in Kapyemit Village, Sabatia Location.

She pleaded guilty and was fined Sh1 million or, in default, serve a two-year jail term.

Nine alcohol-related cases were reported before the Eldama Ravine Court on Monday.

Irate residents staged a demonstration within the court premises, expressing their grievances over alcohol abuse, which they said has become a menace in the area.

Armed with placards and leaflets, the residents urged the State to intervene in the fight against illicit alcohol, claiming it has affected the youth and led to deaths.

According to court records, Nderitu was arrested in 2018 for possession of ethanol.

He was convicted by the Eldama Ravine Court and sentenced to three years in prison. He later appealed before the High Court and was acquitted.