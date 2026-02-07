Man found killed within Kabarnet town

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. [Courtesy, iStockphoto]

Detectives in Baringo are investigating the murder of an unidentified man in Kabarnet town.

Confirming the incident, the Baringo Central Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer, Peter Ramogi, said the incident is under investigation to establish what transpired.

The body was discovered a few meters from the governor's and county assembly offices.

He stated that the man had visible physical injuries that suggested he had been murdered.

“We are investigating to establish the motive and also to establish if it was robbery or murder; he didn’t have any identification on him,” he stated.

Human Rights Defender Isaiah Biwott regretted that the incident took place within the town, exposing rising insecurity cases.

He claimed that the man was killed around 9 pm, as per the security cameras within where the incident occurred.

“How can something like that happen in town? It's either laxity by security officers or the ongoing trend of drugs and upcoming gangs, which have been terrorising residents,” he added.