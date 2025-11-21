Chaos as family protests sentencing of murder suspect

Chaos broke out on Friday at the Olkalou Law Courts after the family of 24-year-old Angela Muthoni, who was murdered in July last year protested a ruling they described as unruly, unjust, and deeply disappointing.

The presiding Justice Kiarie Waweru sentenced the primary suspect to five years in prison, a decision that immediately sparked outrage from the victim’s relatives.

Muthoni was murdered on July 16, 2025, at 64 Building Estate in Ol Joro Orok, allegedly by her boyfriend, Alex Ndung’u.

According to police reports, the suspect hired a tuk-tuk and transported her lifeless body to a nearby clinic under the guise of seeking medical help. Medical staff later directed them to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, where Angela was confirmed to have been dead for hours.

A postmortem later established that she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head, with visible bruising on her face.

On July 18, 2025, police arrested Ndung’u along with four others accused of helping transport the body.

According to Angela’s family, the court process was rushed and lacked transparency.

Jane Maina, Muthoni’s aunt, said no witness was called to testify.

“We only attended two meetings before today. This was supposed to be the third mention, yet to our shock, the magistrate proceeded to read a brief sentencing for a case that is barely three months old,” she said.

The family’s advocate, Kamau Ngugi, condemned the handling of the case, announcing an urgent appeal.

Muthoni’s mother, Beatrice Njoki, expressed profound disappointment, insisting she would not relent until her daughter receives justice.

“My daughter was full of life. She was only 24. Five years for her death is not justice,” she said tearfully.