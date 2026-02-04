×
Security operation targets criminals in Mukogondo forest in Laikipia

By Boniface Gikandi | Feb. 4, 2026

Police officers at Tumaini Academy, Ol Moran, Laikipia County. [File, standard]

The government has ordered a major security operation in Laikipia North, targeting to drive out cattle rustlers from Mukogondo forest and recover the illegal firearms and livestock.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen ordered that the multi-agency team will comb the forest and the surroundings under the command of the Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Speaking at Karum village in Laikipia North constituency, after assessing security in the locality, he pleaded with the families who had fled their homes to return, promising improved security.

In the last two months, the bandits had combed the villages, stealing the livestock, leaving a trail of destruction.

He ordered the civilians holding illegal guns to hand them to the police within a few hours; failure to do so would result in the full wrath of the law.

He blamed the insecurity incidents in Laikipia North on bandits from Samburu East, hiding in the Mukogondo forest, causing trouble in Kipsing, Oldonyiro, and Lesso, among other areas in Laikipia and Isiolo.

The CS pleaded with the local leaders to support the operations to ensure peace is restored in the area after weeks of chaos after the criminals struck and stole the animals.

He regretted that the border stretch between  Isiolo, Laikipia, and Baringo was long and manned by 83 National Police Reservists (NPR), the number he said would be increased to 180 by April this year. 

In Laikipia North, he said, there are 40m NPR and more are needed, adding that he will have a meeting with the ranchers in Laikipia to assist in the restoration of peace, as some have the much-needed equipment in the management of the security.

“The security operations will start in a few hours, and all the leaders are supposed to support it to ensure peace prevails in all parts of the country. The command of the operation will be in the Doldol Police station,” ordered the CS.

In a meeting attended by MPs Mwangi Kiunjuri( Laikipia East), Sarah  Korere( Laikipia North), and Jane Kagiri( Laikipia),  the CS said the government will recruit more NPR  to support the maintenance of peace.

“The tarmacking of Nanyuki-Doldol road will play a major role in the administration of peace,” said Murkomen. 

.

.

