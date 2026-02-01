Ruto's MPs turn the fury on his Cabinet to appease restless voters

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly, long accused of being a rubber stamp for the Executive, has erupted in open rebellion, with senior Members of Parliament (MPs) from President William Ruto’s own coalition launching scathing attacks on his Cabinet Secretaries over chaotic policies and contentious privatisation plans, signalling a fierce political realignment as the 2027 election draws near.

The just-concluded annual parliamentary retreat in Naivasha, ostensibly for strategic planning, transformed into a public arena for settling scores, with the powerful Ruto, allied Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah leading the charge.