War Memorial lease cancelled over bank charge - ex-registrar

By Daniel Chege | Jan. 23, 2026
War Memorial Hospital in Milimani Estate, Nakuru. [File, Standard]

Former Nakuru Land Registrar Eric Nyamu has confirmed that he cancelled the lease title for War Memorial Hospital land in Milimani Estate, Nakuru due to an existing bank charge.

Nyamu testified yesterday before Environment and Land Court Judge Joseph Mugo in Nyandarua County, in a dispute over ownership of the 25-acre prime land where the hospital is located.

The dispute involves the hospital’s private management and the Nakuru county government, which shut the hospital in January 2024, citing a fraudulently renewed land lease.

Nyamu testified that he received an extension of the lease title from Nairobi, and proceeded to register it.

He added that complaints including a letter from the county government were brought to his attention, challenging the renewal.

Upon reviewing the lease, Nyamu said he noticed it carried a bank charge, which had been mistakenly overlooked during registration.

He said he wrote to the hospital’s management on April 27, 2021, requesting documents proving that the bank had cleared the title.

Nyamu added that during the follow-up, he received a letter from the county government on April 6, 2023, alleging the lease renewal was fraudulent.

He said he contacted the hospital again, recalling the title deed, but he received no response and proceeded to gazette the lease cancellation  in May 2023.

The hearing will continue on January 29.

.

