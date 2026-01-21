×
Traders storm KPLC offices in Naivasha over extortion

By Antony Gitonga | Jan. 21, 2026
Traders storm Kenya Power offices in Naivasha to protest alleged extortion by a group of workers from the company. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Operations at the Kenya Power offices in Naivasha were temporarily paralyzed after angry residents stormed the facility to protest over an alleged cartel that has been extorting from them for months.

Led by area MCAs, the traders and workers camped in the offices for over three hours, demanding action against the cartel that includes a group of workers.

Trouble started last week after one of the workers disconnected the electricity supply in one of the businesses in Naivasha and went ahead to demand cash in order to reconnect the power.

Angered by the events, the affected business community ganged up and marched to the office demanding action against the cartel which has been in operation for a couple of years.

The affected trader, Samuel Kiarie, denied that he had any illegal connection and challenged the company to prove their case adding that he was ready to face consequences.

He said that since Thursday, when the electricity supply was disconnected, he had suffered major losses, forcing him to lay off some of his workers and dispose of food from his hotel.

“One of the workers behind this cartel was demanding Sh400,000, and I told him that I won’t rest until I get compensation from the company,” he said.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said that tens of traders in the town had complained over the cartel that was operating with impunity.

“The cartel has been disconnecting electricity in the name of illegal connection and later demanding a bribe so that they can reconnect electricity and we have had enough,” he said.

Viwandani MCA Mwangi Muraya, who is also the Chair of Finance said that businesses in the town were losing thousands every month due to the threats by the cartel.

“We have never had any problem with Naivasha traders, and we are asking Kenya Power to take action against this cartel,” he said.

This was echoed by his Lakeview counterpart and Chairman of Trade in the county assembly, Alex Mbugu, who demanded compensation for losses incurred by the trader.

“The cartel has been working without the knowledge of the office and we are demanding immediate action; failure to which we shall camp in those offices,” he said.

Others who spoke were the Chairman, Naivasha business community, Evans Chege, who said that traders were operating in fear due to threats by the cartel.

A senior Kenya Power officer who declined to be named said that a team from Nakuru would be in the town to investigate the allegations and whether the trader had any illegal connection.

.

.

.

