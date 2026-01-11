Mother and daughter die as fire razes house in Ainamoi

Residents at the scene where a house was razed by fire in Poiywek village, Kericho County Nikko Tanui, on January 11, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

A woman and her daughter died in a fire incident in the Poiywek village, Kericho County.

Kericho County Police Commander James Ngetich said the fire broke out at around 4:30 am and quickly spread through the timber house where the victims were sleeping.

By the time neighbours responded, the fire had engulfed the house.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Kapsoit Ward MCA Paul Chirchir said residents made frantic efforts to put out the fire but were overwhelmed as it spread very fast.

“The house was made of timber and the fire spread very fast. Neighbours tried to help, but it was already too late,” he said.

Police have launched investigation to establish the cause of the inferno

The tragedy comes barely 24 hours after another house fire in Kugerwet Village, Belgut Constituency, claimed the lives of three people.

An elderly woman, her daughter and a house-help died after their house in Kugerwet village, Kericho County, was razed on Saturday.

The victims are an 82-year-old woman, her 52-year-old daughter and their 20-year-old house help. They were burnt beyond recognition when flames engulfed their bungalow at around 2:30 am.

Residents said the fire spread rapidly, leaving neighbours helpless despite desperate attempts to respond. By the time emergency assistance arrived, the house had already been destroyed.