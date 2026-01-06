×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

NTSA crackdown nets over 100 traffic offenders in South Rift and Nyanza

By George Sayagie | Jan. 6, 2026

The wreckage of a trailer that caused an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru County on January 3, 2026 along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway being ferried. Six people died in the accident after the trailer hit a Matatu at the back.[Daniel Chege,Standard]

Traffic enforcement operations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and police has netted over 100 traffic offenders in the South Rift and Nyanza regions, according to a police report.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Transport and Safety Authority Maasai Mara Game Reserve Kenya Road Accidents Road Carnage
.

Latest Stories

Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
Politics
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
South C building collapse: Faulty approvals and bribery blamed for disaster
National
By Jacinta Mutura
1 hr ago
Parents allege Sh150,000 bribe demands for senior school slots
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
South C building collapse: Faulty approvals and bribery blamed for disaster
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
South C building collapse: Faulty approvals and bribery blamed for disaster
Hope for more jobs as firms in strongest hiring in over 6 years
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Hope for more jobs as firms in strongest hiring in over 6 years
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
By Gardy Chacha 1 hr ago
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved