NTSA crackdown nets over 100 traffic offenders in South Rift and Nyanza

The wreckage of a trailer that caused an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru County on January 3, 2026 along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway being ferried. Six people died in the accident after the trailer hit a Matatu at the back.[Daniel Chege,Standard]
Traffic enforcement operations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and police has netted over 100 traffic offenders in the South Rift and Nyanza regions, according to a police report.
