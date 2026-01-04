Four feared dead after hippo attack

Illegal fishing has been blamed for hippo attacks on Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Four ‘foot-fishermen’ are feared dead after drowning while on an illegal fishing mission in Lake Naivasha on Friday evening.

During the incident, 10 others managed to swim to safety after being attacked by a group of hippos near Kalro farm, a few kilometres from the Central Landing Beach.

Two of the victims are reported to be brothers, as local stakeholders expressed concern over the rising cases of drowning and hippo attacks in the area.

According to Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odongo, a group of 14 youths from Kihoto Estate were illegally fishing on the shores of the lake when the incident occurred.

He said the group was attacked by hippos, with some running deep into the water while others managed to swim to safety.

“A group of youths had travelled to the Kalro area for an illegal fishing mission when they were attacked by the hippos,” said Odongo.

“During the attack, ten of them managed to swim to safety, but four are missing, and we fear that they could have drowned.”

He decried the rising cases of illegal fishing in the lake, particularly around breeding grounds and the shores, which are adversely affecting fish production.

Odongo also noted that the group was involved in the poaching of wild animals displaced by the rising waters of the lake.

“Currently, a team led by officers from the Kenya Coast Guard Services, together with local boat operators, is conducting a search and rescue exercise around the scene of the incident,” he said.

A fisherman who declined to be named on security grounds accused the foot-fishermen of antagonising them over a long period by stealing their fish catch.