×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Four feared dead after hippo attack

By Antony Gitonga | Jan. 4, 2026
Illegal fishing has been blamed for hippo attacks on Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard] 

Four ‘foot-fishermen’ are feared dead after drowning while on an illegal fishing mission in Lake Naivasha on Friday evening.

During the incident, 10 others managed to swim to safety after being attacked by a group of hippos near Kalro farm, a few kilometres from the Central Landing Beach.

Two of the victims are reported to be brothers, as local stakeholders expressed concern over the rising cases of drowning and hippo attacks in the area.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Josiah Odongo, a group of 14 youths from Kihoto Estate were illegally fishing on the shores of the lake when the incident occurred.

He said the group was attacked by hippos, with some running deep into the water while others managed to swim to safety.

“A group of youths had travelled to the Kalro area for an illegal fishing mission when they were attacked by the hippos,” said Odongo.

“During the attack, ten of them managed to swim to safety, but four are missing, and we fear that they could have drowned.”

He decried the rising cases of illegal fishing in the lake, particularly around breeding grounds and the shores, which are adversely affecting fish production.

Odongo also noted that the group was involved in the poaching of wild animals displaced by the rising waters of the lake.

“Currently, a team led by officers from the Kenya Coast Guard Services, together with local boat operators, is conducting a search and rescue exercise around the scene of the incident,” he said.

A fisherman who declined to be named on security grounds accused the foot-fishermen of antagonising them over a long period by stealing their fish catch.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lake Naivasha Hippo Attack Kalro Farm Kenya Coast Guard Services Illegal Fishing
.

Latest Stories

Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Mali beat Tunisia on penalties to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kenyans should firmly reject Mudavadi's referendum push
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Why Mt Kenya must resist attempts to divide it into East and West
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Powerful yet powerless: Mulembe revolt tests Mudavadi, Wetang'ula grip on Western
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
How Grade 10 placement went wrong, leaving thousands stranded
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
The many unanswered questions surrounding collapsed building
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved