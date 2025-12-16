×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Families displaced by rising waters of Lake Naivasha start returning

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 16, 2025
Situation in Kihoto estate, Naivasha which flooded due to the rise in water levels from Lake Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Tens of families who were displaced by rising waters of Lake Naivasha have started trooping back to their flooded homes in Kihoto estate after water levels started to drop.

Home owners who had rented houses in nearby estates are leading the lot weeks after Nakuru County relocated over 3,000 families and paid for their rent.

The landlords are however in for a shock after finding that tens of the flooded houses had been vandalised by groups of youths in the informal estate.

The county warned that it would not go back to relocate the returning families if the water levels from the troubled water level rose again.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In the last two months, over 5,000 families were displaced from the estate that is home to tens of flower farm workers with experts yet to determine the cause of the phenomena.

The Chief Officer for Disaster Management Joyce Ncece noted that water levels in some parts of the estate had started to drop in the last two weeks.

She noted that this had given landlords home with some already returning to their homes despite the country relocating them a couple of weeks back.

“Some of the affected families including both landlords and tenants have returned back to their homes despite all the efforts by the county to relocate them,” she said.

Ncece said that the county had ensured that the vast estate had ample supply of fresh water after most of the boreholes and latrines were flooded.

She lauded efforts done by the department of public health in making sure that there was no disease outbreak after the latrines flooded washing human waste in to homes.

“We are keenly monitoring the situation and though water levels have dropped slightly, we are asking the affected families to stay away until the homes are certified as safe,” she said.

One of the landlords Peter Kibe told of their shock after finding that most of the homes had been vandalized with doors, windows, electric materials and roofs carted away.

The former civil servant said that he decided to return to his home as he could not afford to pay rent in the new estate and was ready to die in his house which he constructed using his retirement benefits.

“We are lucky as water levels around our house have dropped significantly but we need some repairs due to the damage caused by the water,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kihoto Estate Lake Naivasha Floods Rising Waters Naivasha Displaced Families
.

Latest Stories

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
Boost for women's in the creative economy after new incubation funding deal
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
By Lilian Chepkoech 4 hrs ago
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved