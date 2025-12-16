MP accuses county of funds misuse, corruption

Turkana governor Jeremiah Lomoruka. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Turkana Central MP Joseph Namuar has accused Turkana governor Jeremiah Lomorukai’s administration of failing to deliver development and misusing public resources.

Speaking during a public baraza in Turkana central, Namuar said residents have seen no tangible development since 2022, describing the governor’s first term as a failure.

He warned voters against granting the county leadership a second term in the 2027 General Election.

“The direction the county is taking is worrying. The first term has been disastrous, and renewing this mandate will only worsen governance and service delivery,” Namuar said.

The MP took issue with what he termed as handout politics, alleging that the county leadership has been distributing Sh1,000 to members of the community instead of investing in sustainable development projects.

“Giving people Sh1,000 every day does not build roads, hospitals or water projects. Where does this huge amount of money come from?” he posed, adding that such practices have “negative effects on development and accountability.”

Namuar also revealed that Turkana’s six Members of Parliament are holding consultations ahead of the 2027 polls, with a view to forming a united political front. He noted that three MPs have already declared interest in the governor’s seat.

“We are consulting as MPs so that we can agree on the way forward for Turkana. Our role is to hold the county government accountable, not to politicise oversight,” he said.

Despite his criticism of the county administration, Namuar expressed strong support for President William Ruto, saying the Turkana community will back him for a second term.

“We shall vote for President Ruto and give him a second term as a reward for considering our community in his government. He has appointed many professionals from Turkana and performed better than other presidents,” Namuar said, adding that the community would “speak in one voice” in support of the President.

Loima MP Dr Protus Akujah echoed similar sentiments, accusing the county government of corruption and neglect of its workforce. He said county staff are facing delayed salaries, lack of medical cover, and harsh working conditions despite the county receiving about Sh13 billion annually from the National Treasury.

“It is unfortunate that workers are suffering while the county receives billions every year. Patients cannot even be rescued because ambulances and vehicles have stalled and are not repaired due to alleged lack of funds,” Dr Akujah said.

The Loima legislator also questioned remarks attributed to Governor Lomorukai during a public baraza, in which he appeared to dismiss corruption allegations.

“It is shocking to hear a governor publicly admit that he ‘eats with the community.’ Whose money is he eating?” Akujah asked.

Both MPs called on anti-graft agencies to fast-track investigations into alleged corruption at the county, saying residents deserve transparency and better service delivery as political temperatures rise ahead of the 2027 General Election.