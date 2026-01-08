Pastor Irungu beats Truphena's record, faints before hitting 80-hour target

Environmentalist Truphena Muthoni and Pastor James Irungu. [UGC]

Murang’a-based Pastor James Irungu fainted an hour before he hit his 80-hour tree-hugging challenge in his efforts to create awareness on Cancer.

He collapsed barely one hour and 23 minutes to conquer his 80-hour target in Murang'a town, to the amusement of hundreds of his supporters who had arrived at 4.45 am to cheer him at 5 am, the set time to break the World Record.

After his condition worsened, his aides massaged his legs and placed him on a stone, before he finally broke and rushed to Murang'a Level Five Hospital.

His family and friends who stood by him were lost for words by the turn of events.

But his fans poured congratulatory messages to him, indicating he had broken the record of Truphena Muthoni of the 72 hours, declaring their determination to launch the Jimmy Irungu Foundation to fight cancer.

Mugweru Shevvy said Irungu's action was a deliberate act of sacrifice to raise awareness about cancer, and to challenge the Government to declare cancer a national disaster, invest more in research, early detection, and treatment, and ensure Kenya records more survivors than deaths.

“This is heroism, patriotism, sacrifice with a cause that deserves respect, recognition, and action,” said Mr Mugweru.

Murang’a Level Five hospital Chairman Mr Kelvin Mburu, said the patient was in the hospital undergoing treatment as he got fatigued owing to standing for long hours without food and water.

“ He is in stable condition under observation of a team of doctors,” said Mburu.

Youth CEC Noah Gachucha said Irungu was a hero after he managed to create cancer awareness among the locals, leading to many opting for screening.

He said Irungu has been a hero as he had only an hour to achieve his target before he broke down.

The challenge that started on Sunday at 9 pm, he said, was driven by the fact that many people he knew had succumbed to cancer and creating awareness would educate the public on the need for early screening.

“The government should declare cancer a national disaster as many of the patients flew to India for treatment," said Irungu, who also has a tree planting passion.

Kanyenya ini MCA Grace City Nduta, who is among the supporters of Irungu, through words of encouragement, said the youth will remain a hero for taking the bold step to create Cancer awareness and being the first in Murang’a county.

“Many of the families are languishing in abject poverty after they sold off their property to offset medical bills over the cancer,” said Nduta