Natembeya reaffirms commitment to Inclusion as Iteso community decries marginalisation

Governor George Natembeya speaking during the Trans Nzoia Iteso Conference held at Kitale National Polytechnic. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and peaceful coexistence among all communities living in the county, pledging continued engagement and equitable development.

Speaking during the Trans Nzoia Iteso Conference held at Kitale National Polytechnic, the governor assured the Iteso community of his support, including plans to allow them to establish a cultural centre at the Kitale Museum as a way of preserving and celebrating their heritage.

“My administration will continue to work with all communities without discrimination. We believe cultural diversity is a strength, and it is important that every community feels seen, heard and respected.” Natembeya said.

The conference brought together leaders, professionals and residents from the Iteso community who used the forum to raise concerns over what they termed long-standing marginalisation at the national level.

Iteso community spokesperson Okuu Kaunya expressed disappointment that the community has never had one of its members appointed as a cabinet minister or principal secretary by the national government.

“It is painful and discouraging that for all these years, the Iteso community has never been considered for such senior national positions. This has left our people feeling excluded from national leadership.” Kaunya said.

Kaunya, who is also the Member of Parliament for Teso South, said the lack of representation persists despite the community’s contribution to Kenya’s social, economic and political development.

“We have played our role in building this nation, yet our efforts have not been recognized proportionately. This sense of exclusion weakens national unity and undermines the spirit of inclusivity.” He noted.

He called on the national government to embrace fairness and balance in appointments to senior government offices, arguing that equitable representation would foster cohesion and strengthen national unity.

“There must be deliberate efforts to ensure all communities are represented in leadership.” Kaunya said.

At the county level, Kaunya commended Governor Natembeya for appointing a member of their community to serve in his government describing it as a step in the right direction.

“We appreciate the governor for recognizing our people. However, we urge him to consider increasing the number of such appointments to reflect the county’s diversity.” He said.

County education chief officer Kennedy Etiang' called for dialogue, unity and sustained engagement between leaders and communities to address historical grievances and promote inclusive development.