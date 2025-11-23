Narok Town Ward race heats up as UDA, DCP face off

Governor of Narok County Patrick Keturet Ole Ntutu during a press briefing on hiring of UHC staff.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Campaigns for the Narok Town Ward seat have entered a fierce final stretch ahead of the November 27 mini-poll, with Kenya Kwanza and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) scrambling to consolidate support in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched ward contests in recent years.

Kenya Kwanza has deployed its top leadership to rally behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Kanyinke Kudate, the eldest son of the late MCA Lucas Kudate, whose death last year left the seat vacant.

Senior figures have pitched camp in the ward, turning it into a battleground of political influence, development promises and clan endorsements.

On Thursday, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu led Woman Rep Rebecca Tonkei and MPs Kitilai Ntutu (Narok South) and Agnes Pareyio (Narok North) to Olooltoto Village, where the Ilmakesen clan formally declared their support for Kudate.

“We are here at the invitation of the Ilmakesen clan, who have resolved to support Kudate as the next Narok Town MCA,” Governor Ntutu said, urging residents to back Kudate as a way of “wiping the tears” of the late MCA’s family.

Their endorsement coincided with another high-powered UDA team led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, who have sustained an intense presence in the ward.

Addressing supporters at Ilekerin Resort grounds, Ichung’wah urged voters to honor the late MCA’s legacy, saying, “This is the moment for Narok Town Ward to honor a respected hero.”

Ichung’wah dismissed claims that the mini-poll is a rehearsal for the 2027 succession race, insisting the President had only deployed senior leaders to strengthen grassroots engagement. UDA Treasurer Felix Nyakundi and MPs Gabriel Tongoyo and Tunai echoed the message, urging residents to support a candidate aligned with the national government’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, the DCP has mounted an energetic counter-campaign for its candidate, Douglas Masikonte, drawing support from Kiambu Senator Karugu wa Thangwa, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi and Kajiado Senator Samuel Seki Kanar.

Speaking at Nairasirasa Village, Senator Kanar accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of attempting to influence the poll and urged the IEBC to ensure a credible process.

The by-election has attracted three candidates: UDA’s Kanyinke Kudate, DCP’s Douglas Masikonte, running on transparency, youth empowerment and environmental protection and independent candidate Joshua Ole Kaputah.

Analysts say the race is a crucial test of grassroots sentiment toward the Kenya Kwanza administration as the 2027 General Election approaches.

In Baringo County, the senatorial by-election has drawn six candidates.