The Standard

Turkana Ward by-election turns to early battle for 2027

By Bakari Ang’ela | Nov. 22, 2025
IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon at JKIA receiving first batch of ballot papers for the by-elections. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

What started as a simple ward by-election in Turkana County has quickly turned into a political showdown, with big-name leaders using the race to test their strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

The vacant County Assembly seat might seem small, but the contest has become a proving ground for top politicians to measure their influence, check voter loyalty, and see how well they can mobilize supporters on the ground.

Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai is backing John Namesek Erot of the UDA party. At a recent rally, he urged residents to support Erot, saying the candidate is ready to work with the county government to deliver real development.

“We need leaders who will walk with us to get things done. Erot has shown he’s committed,” Lomorukai told supporters.

MP Paul Ekuwom Nabuin is campaigning for Stephen Ekiru Lochilil, or Obiro, the ODM candidate. He described him as someone who understands the day-to-day struggles of the people

“Obiro knows the challenges our people face and will stand with them without fear or favor,” Nabuin said.

Former County Assembly Speaker and current Senior Political Adviser to the President, Christopher Doye Nakuleu, is backing UDM candidate John Meyan Imanamanangor. Nakuleu called him a unifying leader who can bring people together.

“Meyan is a leader who can bring the community together and push for real development,” he said.

But while leaders back their preferred candidates, some residents are clear—they are watching the adults behind the candidates, not just the candidates themselves.

“We want roads, water, and opportunities for our youth. Speeches won’t fix anything,” Maria Ekitela said.

.

.

.

