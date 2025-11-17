Solar micro-grid energy brings hope to Marsabit community

President William Ruto at Mageta, Bondo Constituency, where he commissioned the Mageta Island Solar Grid. [PCS]

Marsabit is set for a major socio-economic transformation after receiving a mobile, containerised solar micro-grid donated by Schneider Electric.

The system, known as the ReliAve Energy Solution from Schneider’s Villaya range, promises clean, reliable, and affordable power in a region long crippled by chronic electricity shortages, erratic grid connections, and prohibitive energy costs.

For decades, communities in northern Kenya including Marsabit have faced severe development setbacks directly linked to limited energy access.

Clinics struggle to run essential equipment, schools often remain in darkness, and computer laboratories are rarely operational. Small businesses are hindered by the high cost of diesel generators, while frequent blackouts disrupt healthcare, education, and general livelihoods.

It is against this backdrop that the new solar micro-grid is being hailed as a game-changer.

The innovative containerised system is designed to power Don Bosco’s health centre, ensuring consistent operation of the laboratory, pharmacy, vaccine refrigerators, and other critical medical equipment.

It will also supply uninterrupted power to primary and secondary schools, including computer laboratories significantly boosting digital inclusion and improving learning conditions.

Ayush Gupta, the Director of Global Strategy and Business for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, said the solution was tailored to address the distinct needs of Marsabit’s marginalised communities.

“The entire point of having this solution is that all in one modular platform, we are able to not only have the power generation, the smart energy storage, but also intelligently manage the loads,” he said.

“In this way, we are able to proudly say that we’ll be able to provide 24/7 reliable and clean power to the communities in Korr.”

Gupta added that the system includes a remote monitoring feature that allows technicians to track performance and resolve issues off-site, a critical advantage in remote areas that are difficult to access.

Community leaders noted that the impact will be immediate and transformative.

“We have a laboratory and we also have a pharmacy. These components have been very difficult to run without power,” said Korr.

“With this solution, we are going to be able to run, if not 24 hours, at least 12 hours a day.”

Marsabit County remains one of Kenya’s least electrified regions. Many households depend on kerosene lamps or firewood, while institutions rely on expensive diesel generators that are unsustainable and harmful to the environment.

Schools lack electricity to support ICT learning, health facilities struggle to store medicines safely, and youth groups are unable to run vocational training equipment.

Energy scarcity has also been linked to insecurity, with dark, unlit areas becoming hotspots for crime and wildlife intrusion.

Schneider Electric’s micro-grid is expected to serve as a model for other off-grid communities.

Experts argue that decentralised renewable solutions, particularly solar mini-grids and micro-grids, remain the best long-term option for northern Kenya, where expanding the national grid is neither cost-effective nor feasible.

By combining solar generation, smart batteries, and automated load management, the ReliAve system provides uninterrupted energy without reliance on fossil fuels. It can also be relocated or expanded as the community grows.

“Having this solution will really help in lighting the community and bringing them together. It will support them in small activities and, why not, ambitions to really change the configuration of the area,” Gupta said.

The containerised micro-grid, manufactured locally and generating a minimum of 10-kilowatt peak electricity, marks a major milestone in Schneider Electric’s Access to Energy Program.

Ifeanyi Odoh, Country President, Schneider Electric East Africa said the initiative aims to bring clean, affordable energy to underserved communities while promoting long-term socio-economic development.

“We are thrilled to partner with Don Bosco Korr to deliver sustainable energy to this community. The Villaya solution not only meets immediate energy needs but also lays the foundation for long-term growth, improved healthcare, and enhanced education,” said Odoh.

Ayush Gupta added that Villaya was engineered with resilience and flexibility in mind.

“It integrates solar generation, smart energy storage, and intelligent load management into a single, modular platform,” he said.

“This allows communities like Korr to benefit from 24/7 clean energy, even in harsh and remote environments.”

During the handover, the Rector of Don Bosco Korr, Fr. Eric Owuor, described the micro-grid as a turning point for the community.

“This solar micro-grid is a game-changer for our community. It ensures our health center can operate effectively, our students can learn in well-lit classrooms, and our computer centre can train youth for meaningful careers. Schneider Electric’s support brings hope and opportunity to Korr,” he said.

Beyond Marsabit, similar renewable energy initiatives are taking shape elsewhere. In Rabai constituency, more than 100 women’s groups in Kisurutini Ward are adopting solar technologies to power water projects, milling services, and agro-processing ventures demonstrating the broader potential of clean energy in transforming rural economies.