Governor Kihika on the spot over Sh2 billion disaster fund as flood families suffer

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 16, 2025
Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja when she visited families affected by Lake Naivasha floods. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has been put on the spot over an allocation of Sh2 billion for disaster management and humanitarian assistance as families displaced by floods in Kihoto, near Lake Naivasha continue to suffer.

Senator Tabitha Karanja claimed that the county has allocated over Sh2 billion for disasters and humanitarian assistance over the last three financial years yet families impacted by calamities continue to suffer.

She revealed that in the 2024/2025 financial year, the county allocated Sh885 million for that purpose yet 4,000 families displaced by recent flood at Kihoto near Lake Naivasha continue to suffer.

While the county has supported some families to relocate, many remain trapped in flooded homes, unable to move due to lack of funds.

Karanja criticized the slow response to Kihoto residents, who endured months without meaningful support despite public appeals and growing concerns over hippo attacks and disease outbreaks

Karanja also dismissed Governor Susan Kihika’s recent visit to the estate, during which two vehicles were torched following clashes among youths over cash handouts.

Speaking in Naivasha, the senator said she would petition the relevant Senate committee to investigate the management of disaster funds to ensure they are used as intended.

“The county has allocated Sh885 million for disaster management in the 2024/25 financial year, but these funds have not reached those most in need, especially flood victims in Kihoto,” she said.

She urged the governor to work with national agencies to compensate affected landowners and provide alternative land for resettlement, as recommended by a parliamentary committee.

Karanja further questioned the transfer of Afraha Stadium’s construction to the national government despite the project being fully funded by the World Bank to the tune of Sh4 billion.

The County has handed over the remaining works to the National government where the Kenya Defence Forces will oversee its completion.

She called on the EACC to investigate how the World Bank allocation through the Kenya Urban Programme had been used for the last four years once the construction started.

She also criticized the county for accepting old, discarded stadium seats from Kasarani Stadium modernization programme despite receiving full funding for a modern facility.

Former MCA Simon Wanango questioned the expenditure of more than Sh800 million budgeted for disaster management this financial year.

He urged the Auditor-General to probe the entire Sh2 billion disaster kitty for the last three years, citing the county’s failure to adequately address the suffering of Kihoto residents.

Wanango added that the government should provide alternative land to resettle owners of the 600 affected acres to protect residents from future disasters.

