The Standard

Senate committee concerned with stalled projects in Bomet

By Kiprono Kurgat | Nov. 11, 2025
Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok. (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relation has raised concern over stalled projects in Bomet county.

Committee Vice chairperson Catherine Mumma decried the loss of public funds due to negligence and urged the county boss to hasten their completion to ensure Kenyans get value for their money.    

The committee directed Governor Barchok to ensure the speedy completion of all stalled development projects in the county.

The committee underscored the need for governors to complete projects that were started by the previous administrations since government operates in perpetuity.

"It is unacceptable for millions of shillings to be spent on development projects only for them to stall. We are here to ensure that public funds are utilized properly and that the people of Bomet get value for their money," Senator Mumma said.

Chebunyo Milk Processing Plant, for instance, was initiated in 2018/2019 to address market access for milk but remains unfinished due to a Sh5,520,000 pending bill for equipment.

Aonet Water Project, on the other hand, was started in 2010 with a total project cost of Sh18,026,537.50, but has stalled due to delays in the delivery of a transformer to pump the water to Bomet residents.

On his part governor Barchok assured the Committee that his administration is doing everything to ensure that the stalled projects are completed before the end of his term.

The Committee's visit, serves as a crucial oversight mechanism, holding the county government accountable for the effective implementation of its development agenda.

.

.

.

