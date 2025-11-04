KeNHA puts over 200 families on notice over alleged encroachment into riparian land

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja (C) joins residents of Kihoto estate in Naivasha which has been flooded by rising levels of Lake Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has warned hundreds of residents of the Nyonjoro area in Lanet, Nakuru County, over alleged encroachment on riparian land.

This comes days after the roads agency was put on the spot after the residents accused it of directing storm water to their homes, causing floods that destroyed livestock and crops and caused hundreds to flee the area.

KeNHA was accused of rerouting runoff water, originally meant to flow alongside the Ol-Kalou–Dundori–Nakuru Highway, into Nyonjoro farms and homes through a narrow drainage channel.

However, in a written response, through South Rift Regional Director Fredrick Oyugah, the authority shifted blame to some residents within the area.

He said that following a survey, they established that over the years, extensive land-use changes had interfered with the stormwater flow.

“The land use changes include conversion of agricultural land into residential plots and construction within natural drainage paths and riparian zones,” observed Oyugah.

KeNHA added that the alleged encroachments, combined with increased water runoff volumes from upper catchments, had caused the localised flooding within the Nyonjoro area.

Oyugah stated that KeNHA incorporated the local authorities in a joint inspection which covered Lanet-Ndundori Road around Karai, "Kwa Mwangi Tabuga", Wanyororo-Kabatini Road, Bridge Mwereri Area and Kamfam.

“The assessment established that the stormwater affecting Nyonjoro originates from the upper catchments of Ndundori and Wanyororo hills,” the response stated.

Oyugah explained that the runoff flows through Wa Githioro along the Karunga-Kabatani-Githioro Road (under KeRRA), traversing approximately 850 m downhill before reaching the Lanet -Ndundori Road at Karai.

“It then crosses through an existing cross culvert and subsequently discharges toward Kwa Mwangi-Tabuga, entering Nyonjoro farms,” he submitted.

The road board boss said that a comprehensive report had been compiled from the inspection and the same was escalated for further deliberations on appropriate interventions.

In addition, he said that KeNHA will engage the Water Resources Authority (WRA) and the County Government of Nakuru to jointly enforce riparian and environment regulations.

“We will ensure we curb encroachment and restore natural watercourses,” he stated.

Further, the authority intends to conduct a detailed surveying and mapping of riparian zones within the affected catchments.

Afterwards, KeNHA plans to develop a coordinated stormwater management plan aligning highway and community drainage systems for alleged sustainable flood mitigation.

“Please note that KeNHA fully acknowledges the persistent flooding challenges affecting residents of Nyonjoro and recognizes the considerable social and economic impact on the community,” the response read.

Further, the authority added that it was committed to working closely with local authorities, the community, and relevant government agencies to ensure a lasting solution is realized.

The response comes amid concerns by the residents that the authority has done nothing to mitigate the flooding situation.

Residents allege that when KeNHA tarmacked the road in 2019, it left part of the drainage system incomplete, leaving a stretch of nearly one kilometre undone.

Wairimu King’ori was among the victims as floods swept through most of her 1,000- banana plantation farm on October 25.

“We have been growing bananas for years, but this year alone, floods have struck our two-acre farm five times. We’ve lost hundreds of thousands of shillings,” she said.

Salim Kamau, a retired teacher, said he had lost his only source of income as tenants abandoned his rental houses due to flooding.

He said he used to charge Sh6,000 per month but was forced to reduce it to Sh3,000 following tenant complaints. Even then, four of his eight tenants fled on Saturday after their homes flooded.

John Kimani said his old parents and grandparents have been affected and are getting sick with Arthritis, Pneumonia among other health issues.

Peter Kiragu, the co-ordinator of the area, said that despite the letters, KeNHA had been slow in taking action.

“Over 200 homesteads with a population of about 1,000 people have been affected. Poultry farming and business have been affected. We ask for help,” he said.