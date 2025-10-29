Blow and Bot flies devastate livestock in Baringo

Some of the livestock been showcased by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization during an open farmer’s day in Naivasha. [File, Standard]

The Livestock and Veterinary Department in Baringo County has raised an alarm over a significant increase in the population of bot and blow flies.

Dr. Esmond Kiptum, the County Veterinary Director, indicated that this flies invasion has resulted in the spread of diseases, including cutaneous myiasis.

He attributed the rise in flies numbers to the heavy rains experienced in the county.

Dr. Kiptum explained that the flies go through a life cycle: they hatch from eggs, develop into larvae, pupate, and eventually become adults. Currently, the larvae are causing significant problems.

The infestation has led to an increase in diseases that can be fatal within five days if not treated.

“Due to the rain, the temperature has not been conducive to the complete decomposition of manure, creating a warm and moist environment that serves as a breeding ground for these invasive flies,” he added.

He noted that livestock affected by Orf disease, a viral infection, provide ideal conditions for the flies to lay their eggs in the wounds. The next stage involves the larvae growing in the animal's tissues, leading to cutaneous myiasis.

“The cycle continues; when they pupate, they drop to the ground, become adults, and begin to fly. In Baringo, these flies have become rampant,” he stated.

The flies are particularly prevalent in regions such as Baringo South, Baringo Central, Mogotio, Baringo North, and Tiaty. Dr. Kiptum clarified that while the flies themselves are not a disease, they can lead to septic conditions in affected animals.

If left untreated, he explained, the animals may become seriously ill and could die. “We advise farmers to seek veterinary services when their livestock are affected. The removal of maggots from the animals must be conducted surgically and hygienically,” he emphasized.

He also suggested that the issue can be managed by treating livestock with an acaricide and maintaining proper hygiene to prevent the proliferation of these