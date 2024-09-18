Kenya grappling with 60pc livestock feed shortage

Some of the livestock that were exhibited at KALRO's farmers exhibition in Naivasha feed on drought resistant forage. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kenya is grappling with a 60 per cent livestock feed shortage crisis that threatens the country’s livestock industry, this is according to the latest feed inventory assessment.

The alarming feed shortfall, compounded by post-harvest feed losses of 46 per cent, has sparked a series of urgent measures by the government to reverse the trend and ensure the sustainability of livestock production.

Head of Animal Feeds and Nutrition at the State Department for Livestock Development Dr Stanley Mutua said Kenya conducted its first national feed inventory for arid and semi-arid areas (ASAL) between 2018 and 2019 and for non-ASAL regions from 2020 to 2022.

Mutua spoke at the opening of a five-day National Feed Inventory Landscaping and Capacity Building Workshop bringing together experts and high-level delegates from across Africa, including representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

The workshop organised under the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFs) project by the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) is also supported by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

Dr Mutua said the data revealed an overwhelming deficit in livestock feed, with the country currently facing a 60 per cent shortage.

This shortage he said has been further exacerbated by significant post-harvest feed losses, which stand at 46 per cent.

“These numbers are troubling, especially as we strive to achieve sustainable livestock production. If we do not address this deficit, the livelihoods of many Kenyans who rely on livestock will be severely impacted, and the country’s food and nutrition security will continue to decline,” said Dr Mutua.

Mutua emphasized that Kenya is currently experiencing a malnutrition rate of 26 per cent which is directly linked to the struggles within the livestock sector.

In response to the crisis, the Kenyan government has prioritised the promotion of feed production as a key pillar in addressing the deficit.

Dr Mutua said the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has an ambitious plan to boost feed production by focusing on 10 high-priority feed value chains.

The goal is to meet the country’s annual feed requirement, which is estimated at 55 million metric tonnes.

According to him, the government has initiated measures to tackle post-harvest wastage through enhanced feed storage and conservation techniques.

Mutua said the ministry is currently working towards establishing feed storage hubs in each of Kenya’s 47 counties, with each hub designed to hold up to 100,000 tonnes of feed.

These hubs he said will play a crucial role in reducing wastage by connecting producers directly to end-users, ensuring a more streamlined supply chain.

“The establishment of these feed storage hubs will not only help to prevent losses but will also support farmers by giving them access to quality storage facilities, which in turn will stabilize the feed market,” said Dr Mutua.

He said drawing on data from previous national feed assessments, the ministry has developed a 10-year National Feed Strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable livestock production and productivity.

This comprehensive plan is aligned with the country’s broader goals of achieving food and nutrition security.

“During the workshop, Kenya will be reporting on the next steps on how we have been able to utilize the data and information from the previous national feed assessments and balance,” he said.

The strategy is expected to lay the foundation for Kenya to become self-sufficient in feed production, reducing reliance on imports and enhancing the resilience of local farmers.

With a focus on innovation, the government will also promote the adoption of advanced technologies to improve feed production, storage, and distribution across the country.