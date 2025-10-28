Ruto promises more roads for Nakuru, eyes Sh1.5 trillion development plan

President William Ruto, among other leaders, during a public address at Baringo Primary School in Kuresoi North, shortly after launching the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Program. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for the government's plans to establish a National Infrastructure Fund, which aims to mobilise resources for the construction and completion of key development projects nationwide.

Speaking in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, at the start of his three-day development tour of Nakuru County, Ruto stated that the government requires approximately Sh1.5 trillion to construct new roads nationwide, a sum that cannot be fully provided through the annual budget.

“We need a minimum of 10,000 kilometres of new tarmac roads in Kenya. In Nakuru alone, we require at least 1,000 kilometres. To achieve this, we will go to Parliament to establish a National Infrastructure Fund and source resources from different avenues,” he said.

Ruto said the government will involve the private sector and capital markets to finance infrastructure projects, noting that relying solely on budgetary allocations would slow down development.

“If we depended only on the exchequer, we would achieve very little. We must think outside the box, bring in private investment, and raise capital to meet the country’s growing infrastructure demand,” he said.

The president announced that more roads will be constructed in Nakuru County as part of an ambitious plan to enhance connectivity and spur economic growth.

He also revealed that the long-awaited dualling of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway will commence next month.

The road will eventually be extended to Kisumu, Eldoret, and Malaba, forming a key transport corridor linking Western Kenya to the rest of the country.

While in the county, the government began the restoration of 33,000 degraded hectares in Mau Forest.

This is being done under the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme.

The president described the forest as Kenya’s largest water catchment area and the source of 12 major rivers.

“We have a comprehensive plan to restore Mau as a source of livelihood. Of the 15 billion trees we plan to plant nationally, Mau forest will be a major focus,” he said.

He said about 33,000 hectares of degraded forest land require restoration, with 3,000 hectares to be rehabilitated each year as the programme will take 10 years.

The government, he said, is mobilizing a consortium including the National Youth Service and Kenya Forest Service to establish 300 tree nurseries across the country, producing over one billion seedlings annually.

He also adopted 100 hectares at the Gacharage Forest Block.

Ruto’s visit has also revived several stalled projects in Nakuru and the commissioning of new others

The President said the Olenguruone Stadium, commissioned in 2012 but later abandoned, will now be completed by the Ministry of Defence at Sh400 million.

Another Sh500 million has been set aside to upgrade Afraha Stadium to international standards, while the stalled project at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital will be completed soon.

The President warned the contractor working on the Kiambereria–Chepsir Road over delays, saying the government will terminate the contract if progress remains slow.

At the same time, he commissioned upgrading to bitumen standard of the Kinamba-Mengit-Chepkinoiyo-Murinduko road phase one.

“If the contractor fails to deliver, we will give the work to another one,” he said.

Ruto said the government has allocated Sh2.6 billion to connect electricity to 22,000 households in Nakuru within six months.

He added that under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project, at least 3,850 youths in Nakuru will benefit from funding beginning next week.

The President said the government is investing Sh28 billion in affordable housing, markets, and hostels across Nakuru County.

He, however, lamented the slow progress of major water projects such as the Itare Dam, noting that 55 other dam projects across the country have stalled due to a lack of funds.

“We cannot continue waiting for others to fund our projects. That is why we must establish the National Infrastructure Fund to ensure we complete these projects and deliver services to our people,” he said.