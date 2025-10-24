Gunshots as remandees dash for freedom

Prison warders escort remandees back to the Nakuru Law Courts after they attempted to escape, on October 23, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

There was drama and panic in Nakuru after four remandees linked to the murder of a police officer and several civilians in robbery with violence incidents escaped while being escorted to court.

Several gunshots were heard in the 9am incident on Thursday, which left members of the public scampering for safety as police officers and prison wardens pursued the four on the streets.

Mahinda Mwangi, a court user, explained that he had just parked his car on the road when he noticed the four young men walking in handcuffs separately without being accompanied by security officers.

“They had walked about 100 metres from the court. I noticed police officers and prison wardens were in panic at the entrance. I realised they were escapees and advised them to surrender,” said Mahinda.

Instead, the four began running towards the City Centre ostensibly to blend in with the morning traffic but attracted the attention of the security officers who began to pursue them.

“The police shot in the air, and people fled. Others joined in the pursuit, and within a few minutes, all of them had been rearrested. One had managed to remove the handcuffs on one arm,” said Mahinda.

One of the escapees was taken back to the court precincts on a bodaboda, visibly in pain from the beating he had received during the arrest, while another had his clothes torn during the commotion.

Nakuru Deputy County Police Commander Zachariah Omae said that the four were being escorted from the court cells to the courtroom when they to sneaked from other remandees.

“The four are facing murder and robbery with violence in eleven different cases, one of which was coming up today. We are glad that citizens collaborated in ensuring they were rearrested,” said Omae.