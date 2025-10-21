Union backs new water tariff review

A young girl drinking clean water from a tap. [File, Standard]

The Water Services Workers Union in Nakuru has backed the new water tariff review for the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company (NAWASSCO.

The Water Services Workers Union(WASWU) Chairperson, Francis Makokha, termed the review a major milestone towards improving service delivery for both consumers and staff.

The tariff, which was effective in July, the unionist said, had been approved following public participation across the county in efforts to bring services near to the people.

He claimed that the standard charging fee of Sh100 per unit was reasonable, unlike the initial payment of Sh670 for six units or below for those with sewer and Sh400 for those without sewer.

Initially, he claimed, the tariff used to disadvantage those who haven’t consumed water.

He accused politicians of taking advantage of the consumers' naivety by politicizing the move to implement the tariff for their own advantage.

“We followed all the protocol in ensuring consumers’ voices are heard, but a section of politicians is trying to spread rumors within some council states, interfering with water services,” he added.

Makhoha alluded that political interference will affect the production and service delivery in the water sector.

“We should delink politics with service delivery in the water sector. We urge the national and county governments to support in eradicating water politics, water is life, not a political tool,” he added.

He threatened industrial for an action against politicians if the interference continued.

He stated that for the past three years, NAWASSCO has been paying millions to Kenya Power due to its water extraction nature.

“We extract our water from underground. Three years ago, we used to spend around 20 million, but now we pay over Sh40 million to KPLC, the reason behind the increase in the tariff,” Makhoha said.

He urged water consumers to clear outstanding water arrears to support sustaining operations and enjoy uninterrupted services.

He claimed that the last implementation of the tariff was in 2019.