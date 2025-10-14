×
Police investigate three mysterious deaths

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 14, 2025

Police in Naivasha are investigating three cases of sudden death involving middle-aged men who died in separate incidents over the weekend.

The deaths occurred in Mirera, Mithuri and Kabati estates, with two of the bodies found lying by the roadside. The incidents come barely a week after two women were murdered in what police described as “love-gone-sour” cases.

In the latest incidents, the bodies of two men were discovered along roads in Mirera and Mithuri estates, which police have preliminarily classified as sudden deaths.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed that the bodies had been identified and taken to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

He said initial investigations had not established any foul play, though officers were awaiting post-mortem results.

“In the two incidents, the bodies were found by the roadside. In the third case, a man in his mid-40s was found dead in his house in Kabati,” Kiama said.

He added that inquest files had been opened and statements recorded from relatives as part of the investigations.

Meanwhile, detectives are analysing call data linked to an M-Pesa agent whose body was found dumped along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway last Monday. A post-mortem conducted at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital revealed that 31-year-old Jane Wanjiru was raped and later strangled.

“We assure the family that those behind this heinous act will be arrested soon,” Kiama said.

.

.

