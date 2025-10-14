Cheruiyot faults KTDA over Sh1b tea power funds

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot ,during the fundraising for empowerment of Mama Mboga,Bodaboda group and Youths in Kiambaa constituency. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has demanded an explanation from the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) over the use of Sh1 billion contributed by farmers in the western Rift Valley for the stalled Settet Hydropower Project on the Chemosit River.

Cheruiyot alleged that the funds were diverted to finance other hydropower schemes benefiting factories in the eastern Rift, forcing western tea processors to pay higher electricity costs—one of the reasons for this year’s reduced tea bonuses.

“Farmers in the West Rift continue to suffer due to high power costs, while their eastern counterparts enjoy subsidised electricity. KTDA must account for the diverted funds,” he said during a public meeting in Maso, Ainamoi Constituency.

Launched seven years ago, the Sh11.2 million project is only 47 per cent complete despite farmers contributing Sh970 million in 2018.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Paul Rono directed that the project be completed within one year, describing the current progress as “unacceptable.”

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai said governors from western tea counties would soon issue a joint communiqué seeking KTDA reforms, including a local tea auction and modernised grading methods to eliminate bias against West Rift tea.