×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trade CS Kinyanjui defends AFA's ban on avocado export

By Daniel Chege | Oct. 14, 2025
Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Lee Kinyanjui. [File, Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary, Lee Kinyanjui, has defended the decision by the Agriculture and Food Security (AFA) to temporarily ban the export of avocado.

Speaking during a business expo in Nakuru, Kinyanjui insisted that the ban was for the good of the country, in a bid to ensure what is exported is of high quality.

He pointed out that AFA controls the exports of commodities and has to ensure that every commodity aligns with the required standards.

“AFA did a survey and deemed it fit to ban the export because we do not have enough ripe avocados for export There is a need to ensure crops are ready before allowing exports,” said Kinyanjui.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the CS, allowing exports at this moment would not only injure the country’s reputation, but would also affect farmers’ exports when the avocado is ready.

He pointed out that in some instances, farmers have exported unripe fruits or substandard products, causing a ban from recipient nations.

“We have had cases where farmers sold their produce and there were disastrous outcomes that endangered the whole market,” Kinyanjui stressed.

Instead, he urged avocado farmers to expand their land and ensure the fruit is grown all over the country.

According to Kinyanjui, the same would ensure ripe avocado exists across the year, and AFA would not be forced to ban it.

“AFA is protecting the export market. It is a delicate balance, but whatever we do is in the best interest of the public,” he said.

The CS promised that the ministry is planning to support innovative and resilient businesses that have withstood time and challenges.

He pointed out that Nakuru, having worked as a Governor for five years, has the best startup ecosystem.

Further, Kinyanjui challenges businessmen to take advantage of the dualing of Rironi-Mau Summit Road, to ensure they set up businesses during and after the project concludes.

Further, the ministry, he said, is engaging commercial banks to ensure the interest rates for loans offered to businesspersons including farmers is reduced to 12 percent.

“We want the business to get loan facilities and the same will only be possible if it is reduced to 12 percent by March 2026. We encourage banks to reduce interest,” he said.

The CS called for political tolerance, to ensure businesses are conducted in a safe environment, challenging leaders to settle their matters through dialogue rather than in the streets.

AFA suspended the export of avocados for the 2025/2026 season following a nationwide survey on the maturity of fruits for international shipment.

AFA insisted that the move aimed at protecting the quality of Kenya’s produce and safeguarding its global market share.

The survey was part of the AFA’s mandate to enforce regulations, ensuring that quality produce is marketed both locally and internationally.

According to AFA, the period of suspension guaranteed that only mature avocados are harvested to sustain and grow Kenya’s international markets.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui Agriculture Sector Food Security Kenya Smart Agriculture
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
36 mins ago
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead
National
By David Njaaga
46 mins ago
How couples can handle mismatched desires
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
By Stephen Nzioka 2 hrs ago
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
State House guard death exposes security lapses
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
State House guard death exposes security lapses
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved