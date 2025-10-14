Trade CS Kinyanjui defends AFA's ban on avocado export

Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Lee Kinyanjui. [File, Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary, Lee Kinyanjui, has defended the decision by the Agriculture and Food Security (AFA) to temporarily ban the export of avocado.

Speaking during a business expo in Nakuru, Kinyanjui insisted that the ban was for the good of the country, in a bid to ensure what is exported is of high quality.

He pointed out that AFA controls the exports of commodities and has to ensure that every commodity aligns with the required standards.

“AFA did a survey and deemed it fit to ban the export because we do not have enough ripe avocados for export. There is a need to ensure crops are ready before allowing exports,” said Kinyanjui.

According to the CS, allowing exports at this moment would not only injure the country’s reputation, but would also affect farmers’ exports when the avocado is ready.

He pointed out that in some instances, farmers have exported unripe fruits or substandard products, causing a ban from recipient nations.

“We have had cases where farmers sold their produce and there were disastrous outcomes that endangered the whole market,” Kinyanjui stressed.

Instead, he urged avocado farmers to expand their land and ensure the fruit is grown all over the country.

According to Kinyanjui, the same would ensure ripe avocado exists across the year, and AFA would not be forced to ban it.

“AFA is protecting the export market. It is a delicate balance, but whatever we do is in the best interest of the public,” he said.

The CS promised that the ministry is planning to support innovative and resilient businesses that have withstood time and challenges.

He pointed out that Nakuru, having worked as a Governor for five years, has the best startup ecosystem.

Further, Kinyanjui challenges businessmen to take advantage of the dualing of Rironi-Mau Summit Road, to ensure they set up businesses during and after the project concludes.

Further, the ministry, he said, is engaging commercial banks to ensure the interest rates for loans offered to businesspersons including farmers is reduced to 12 percent.

“We want the business to get loan facilities and the same will only be possible if it is reduced to 12 percent by March 2026. We encourage banks to reduce interest,” he said.

The CS called for political tolerance, to ensure businesses are conducted in a safe environment, challenging leaders to settle their matters through dialogue rather than in the streets.

AFA suspended the export of avocados for the 2025/2026 season following a nationwide survey on the maturity of fruits for international shipment.

AFA insisted that the move aimed at protecting the quality of Kenya’s produce and safeguarding its global market share.

The survey was part of the AFA’s mandate to enforce regulations, ensuring that quality produce is marketed both locally and internationally.

According to AFA, the period of suspension guaranteed that only mature avocados are harvested to sustain and grow Kenya’s international markets.