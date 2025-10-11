Woman to receive State honour for rescuing Nakuru's street children

Nancy Ndegwa (right) donating food to a street urchin at Railways Ground in Nakuru County on January 1, 2025, during the Sherehekea New Year Mtaani celebrations.[Daniel Chege, Standard]

A Nakuru woman popularly known for rescuing, rehabilitating, and reintegrating street families will be honoured during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2025.

In a letter from the National Heroes Council (NHC) dated October 8, Nancy Ndegwa, also known as Mama Street, has been recognised as a national hero.

“On behalf of the NHC, I take this opportunity to congratulate you for qualifying to be declared a national hero 2025,” read the letter signed by its Director, Dr Charles Wambia.

Dr Wambia noted that Ndegwa was selected following a rigorous evaluation and public consultation process conducted over the past year.

Ndegwa, who is the founder of Realz Hand of Love, is expected to be celebrated at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, during an event to be presided over by President William Ruto.

Upon receiving the news, Ndegwa expressed gratitude that her work rescuing, rehabilitating, and reintegrating street families had finally been recognised. “Our work also focuses on family empowerment, education, mental health support, and advocacy for the rights and welfare of street-connected children and youth,” she said.

She affirmed her commitment to transforming the lives of street families and advancing social reintegration efforts in Kenya.

“My goal is to inspire more Kenyans to engage in transformative community service and to raise awareness about the need to empower street families with dignity and opportunity,” she added.

Rescue mission

According to Ndegwa, the organisation has rescued street boys, offered counselling, and supported disabled persons with wheelchairs, crutches, and white canes.

“We have also partnered with local administration and well-wishers to promote inclusion and welfare among vulnerable populations,” she said.

In January, Ndegwa hosted a fun day for Nakuru street children and raised concerns over rising street families, citing poverty, family conflict, and lack of food and shelter as causes.

A census carried out by three non-governmental organisations on September 26, 2024 showed that there were over 3,200 street children in Nakuru, with about 1,400 sleeping rough.

The census also revealed an increase in the number of street families in Molo, Gilgil, Salgaa, Elburgon, and Njoro.

Ndegwa said her organisation is only able to support around 10 children per year through its rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration, and resocialisation programmes. “The rehabilitation process is tough, as some of the children tend to return to the streets,” she explained. “In the last two years, we rescued 16 children aged between four and 15 years. Thirteen were successfully reintegrated, while the rest are still in the process.”

Ndegwa appealed for government support, saying it is difficult to cater for the more than 1,400 children living on the streets.

Charles Opiyo, chairperson of the street families, added that some of the children were born on the streets. He also noted that, even when homes exist, some children choose street life due to domestic conflict.