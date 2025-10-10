Bomet County on high alert following cholera outbreak in Narok

Bomet issues Cholera outbreak which claimed five lives in Narok. [Courtesy]

Bomet County is on high alert due to a cholera outbreak in the neighbouring Transmara West and South Subcounties, which has claimed at least five lives.

Leonard Langat, the County Director of Public Health, announced that emergency services have been activated, and preparedness measures are being intensified to prevent the spread of the disease into Bomet County.

“Following the confirmed cholera outbreak in Narok County, the County Public Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) is now on alert to enhance early detection, preparedness, and response measures aimed at preventing the spread of cholera into our county,” Langat stated.

Langat has instructed all healthcare facilities in the region to implement specific measures to manage suspected cases of COVID-19.

The first measure is to enhance surveillance by actively searching for cases presenting with acute diarrhoea, both in healthcare facilities and within the community.

Timely reporting of all suspected cases is also crucial.

"This is even more reason to intensify our intervention, as cholera is primarily transmitted through unhygienic food handling," Langat added.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and to respond quickly to any suspected cases to protect the community from cholera transmission.

He also emphasised the importance of regular handwashing with clean water, drinking treated water, and proper food handling to contain this deadly and highly contagious disease.

On Monday, five individuals were reported dead, and 15 others are fighting for their lives in the hospital due to the outbreak of cholera in various areas, including Majengo, Migingo, Kibera, Complex, Oldonyo Rasha, OlaThelui, KCC, Lepolosi, Oloiborsoito, and Olopikidongoe in Kilgoris Central, as well as Shankoe and Lolgorian wards in Transmara West and South Subcounties.

In response to the outbreak, the Department of Health and Sanitation in Narok County has banned food hawking in all trading centres and towns within the county.

The first suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea were reported on September 29 at Trans Mara West Sub-County Hospital, where eight cases were registered on that date.

Laboratory tests conducted at the Transmara West Sub-County Hospital and Walter Reed Kericho Laboratory confirmed that the patients were suffering from cholera.

A total of 21 patients were treated and subsequently discharged from the hospital, and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) are now moving from village to village to educate residents about the outbreak.