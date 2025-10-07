Woman whose body was found outside in-laws home was murdered

Autopsy on Jane Wambui's body was conducted Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary. [File, Standard]

It is now emerging that the mother of two whose body was found outside her in-laws' home in a Naivasha estate was murdered.

A postmortem examination on the body of Jane Wambui, 33, ruled out the suicide theory.

According to the autopsy conducted at Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary, Wambui was stabbed on the left side of her chest by a sharp object, leading to her death.

Last week, emotions ran high in County Council area after the woman’s body was discovered outside her in-laws' house after falling out with her husband.

Police initially suspected the incident was a suicide.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama revealed that investigating officers had recorded statements from the in-laws and the woman’s estranged husband, who were among the first at the scene.

Kiama said that they were seeking more suspects over the murder, adding that it was a matter of time before they caught up with them.

“It was initially thought that the woman committed suicide, but the autopsy has proven otherwise, and we are questioning some people over the incident,” he said.

The development came hours after another 30-year-old Mpesa vendor was raped, murdered and the body dumped off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The body was found near Delamere farm, 5 km from Naivasha town, with initial investigations indicating that she was killed elsewhere and the body was ferried to the scene.

Naivasha GBV cluster group chairperson John Kinuthia said that cases of femicide were on the rise in the town.

Kinuthia regretted that at least five women had been murdered in the last five months in unclear circumstances, raising anxiety and fear in the lakeside town.

“We are deeply worried by the rising cases of murder targeting women, and we hope that the culprits behind these beastly actions will be arrested,” he said.

Kinuthia noted that in nearly all the cases, the victims were in their mid-30s, and were strangled or stabbed.

“As middle-aged men commit suicide around Naivasha, we are witnessing another trend where women are being murdered though the knife and rope,” he said.