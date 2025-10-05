Arama distances himself after viral video of man assaulted in Nakuru. [Screengrab/Courtesy]

A Nakuru man whose clip went viral as goons reportedly linked to a city politician repeatedly assaulted him and forced him to pledge allegiance to the politician is crying for justice.

Eric Monyancha, a resident of Nakuru West was filmed pinned to the ground by a group of about eight goons as others whipped him questioning his earlier sentiments about their alleged boss.

“Is Arama your agemate? What did you say yesterday? Repeat what you said yesterday or else hit you with stones,” a goon is heard ordering Monyancha.

In another clip, the goons are seen handing Monyancha a poster bearing the portrait of an MP and ordering him to lift it while making some declarations.

“Lift it (poster) higher. You see the man on that photo? The person who will remove this man from the seat is yet to be born. Are we in agreement?” another goon repeatedly slapping him on the head posed as a shaken Monyancha nodded.

Monyancha reported the assault incident at Kaptembwo Police Station vide OB number 43 of October 1, 2025 after which he received treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The victim reveals that this was the second time the goons had assaulted him over his divergent view on political matters in the constituency.

“The previous day, I went to the chief’s office to collect a letter but was told the address belonged to the MP’s office. On arrival at the office, some goons accosted me and dragged me out where they mercilessly beat me,” said Monyancha.

The first incident was also booked at the same police station vide OB number 59 of September 30, 2025.

Joseph Rotich, a resident who attempted to rescue Monyancha during the second incident was not spared by the goons either.

“I took photos and videos at the scene and they forced me to delete most of them. I then whisked Monyancha to safety in my vehicle. In the evening, a group of about 40 youth armed with machete stormed my business premises but I was sneaked out by a neighbour,” said Rotich.

Rotich is a witness in Monyancha’s case also reported the life threats issued to him by the goons at Kaptembwo Police Station vide OB number 20 of October 4, 2025.

Angry residents led by human rights defender Dr Magare Gikenyi yesterday held peaceful protests and marched to the police station demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

“The suspects are known and it is shocking that they are still free. We demand that the authorities bring them to book and have them charged in court,” said Dr Magare.

Robinas Makana, a local politician decried that such incidents of intimidation and silencing of dissenting voices have been on the rise in the area and should not be overlooked.

“This is an act of political hooliganism which should not be entertained. We are aspirants for various seats and we should not resort to violence as a form of competition,” said Makana.

In a shocking twist, a group of goons some of them captured in the assault video stormed the police station and disrupted the press interview, demanding everyone to leave the station.

Surprisingly, police officers watched as the goons gave orders while some joined in moving the protestors outside the station.

“It is shocking that the goons who assaulted me have boldly come to the station to kick us out and no arrest is done. My life is in danger and it appears not even the police are ready to protect me,” said Monyancha.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama distanced himself from the assault saying that he too learnt of the incident through social media.

“The victim and the perpetrators are all my people. However, I didn’t send anyone to assault another. I had nothing to do with the violent act which I also don’t support,” said Arama.

Nakuru West Sub County Police Commander Stephen Kirui said that they had managed to arrest one of the suspects but released him on a police bond of Sh20,000.

“The suspect will be presented in court on Monday. We are still pursuing more suspects linked to the case,” said Kirui.

Such incidents of political intolerance in the constituency have been on the rise in the recent past with claims of the goons being protected by politicians.