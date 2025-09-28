×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kericho agriculture CEC Magerer Langat resigns

By Nikko Tanui | Sep. 28, 2025
Kericho County Agriculture Executive Committee Member (CECM) Magerer Langat.[Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kericho County Agriculture Executive Committee Member (CECM) Magerer Langat has resigned from Governor Erick Mutai’s Cabinet.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Langat said that although he respects the oversight role of the County Assembly under Article 179(a) of the Constitution, he would not subject himself to what he described as an “unconstitutional and predetermined process.”

His resignation comes just hours before he was scheduled to appear before a County Assembly select committee investigating charges for his impeachment.

Langat is among the six, including the CEC for health, lands, water, roads, and public works, and finance, listed by the county assembly to face Impeachment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kericho Agricult CEC Kericho County Assemly Chaos Kericho County
.

Latest Stories

How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
Education
By Juliet Omelo
16 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
17 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
By Noel Nabiswa 17 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
By Irene Githinji and Edwin Nyarangi 47 mins ago
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
By Daniel Chege 47 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 57 mins ago
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved