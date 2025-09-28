Kericho agriculture CEC Magerer Langat resigns

Kericho County Agriculture Executive Committee Member (CECM) Magerer Langat.[Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Kericho County Agriculture Executive Committee Member (CECM) Magerer Langat has resigned from Governor Erick Mutai’s Cabinet.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Langat said that although he respects the oversight role of the County Assembly under Article 179(a) of the Constitution, he would not subject himself to what he described as an “unconstitutional and predetermined process.”

His resignation comes just hours before he was scheduled to appear before a County Assembly select committee investigating charges for his impeachment.

Langat is among the six, including the CEC for health, lands, water, roads, and public works, and finance, listed by the county assembly to face Impeachment.