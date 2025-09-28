'I'm lucky to be alive': Survivor recounts Gilgil road accident that claimed 13 lives

The wreckage of a Matatu that was involved in an accident at Kariandusi in Gilgil, along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on September 28, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Thirteen people, suspected to be members of the same family, were killed on Sunday at noon in a road accident involving a 14-seater Matatu and a trailer. Three survived with serious injuries.

Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru confirmed the head-on collision accident at Kariandusi in Gilgil, Sub-County, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to Opuru, the driver of the Matatu was overtaking when the accident occurred.

“Thirteen people died on the spot, and they were rushed to Gilgil Sub-County mortuary, awaiting postmortem. The three who survived were rushed to Gilgil hospital,” said Opuru.

Opuru said the unfortunate incident might have claimed the members of the same family, but investigations will reveal who they were.

Among those who survived, he said, were two children who were in the Matatu and the driver of the trailer.

The police boss said that the Matatu operates in Thika, and the road might have been newly paved along the highway.

“The Matatu was heading towards Nakuru, while the trailer was heading in the opposite direction. We are unsure what caused the accident and investigations have commenced,” he said.

He cautioned drivers to be vigilant and observe lane discipline and road instructions when driving.

Further, Opuru pleaded with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to come up with temporary measures, including expanding the road.

“They need to address the matter because this is a blackspot area. The road is very narrow and there is a likelihood of an accident occurring when vehicles overtake,” said Opuru.

CCTV footage seen by The Standard caught the Matatu overtaking, before the head-on collision at around 12.05 pm.

The footage also showed a Subaru car that was behind the Matatu when the incident occurred.

Stephen Weru, the driver of the Subaru, said he escaped death by a whisker.

According to Weru, the Matatu in front of him suddenly veered off the lane to the other lane before the trailer in the opposite direction honked.

“He was not overtaking, I am sure he might have fallen asleep because the Matatu just moved to the other lane without any reason,” said Weru.

He said that when the lorry hit the matatu, he was almost hit, but he forcefully drove his car off the road, avoiding the accident.

“My vehicle was only scratched. I am very lucky to be alive,” said a shaken Weru.

He said that once out of his car, he went to the Matatu and attempted to rescue a child behind the vehicle.

“I hit the window with my hand, injuring it, in a bid to rescue a child who survived,” said Weru.

Weru was heading to Kisumu from Nairobi.

Daniel Omwenja was walking along the road when he heard a loud bang. He said accidents are not common in that area.

Patrick Atuya said he was traumatised as he saw over 10 bodies being removed from the Matatu.

“The same is weighing on me, and it is devastating because there were children and parents whose lives were cut short,” said Atuya.

Samuel Kamau, a resident, said that the Subaru and the Matatu were overtaking, and the Subaru returned to its lane while the Matatu did not.

Despite the loud hoot from the trailer, Kamau said that the driver of the Matatu still continued on the wrong lane before the head-on collision.

“We rescued a child, a girl, and an old man believed to be the driver of the trailer,” he said.