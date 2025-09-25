Natembeya reshuffles Trans Nzoia cabinet to fast-track development

DAP-K Deputy Party Leader and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya with supporters in Nairobi on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has appointed four new County Executive Committee Members (CECMs).

Natembeya stated that the changes were not just an appointment but a strategic move to align his team with the ambitious goals outlined in his manifesto and the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP).

"We have a lot on our plate. My administration's performance and the implementation of development projects must be accelerated. The people of Trans Nzoia voted for change, and we are committed to delivering it without delay," Natembeya told journalists.

The new CECMs are tasked with addressing pressing issues in their respective dockets. For instance, the public service management department faces a critical challenge of regularizing the employment of long-serving casual workers.

"These are people who have served this county diligently for years. Their contribution must be recognized and secured," Natembeya said.

In the Lands department, the focus will be on resolving the long-standing problem of land rates, particularly in areas like Simoko. The new CECM will also be responsible for streamlining the provision of title deeds, combating land grabbing, and implementing a new urban plan for Kitale town to attract investors.

Meanwhile, the new CECM for water, environment, natural resources, and climate will spearhead efforts to conserve the Mt. Elgon and Cherang'any water towers by intensifying tree-planting initiatives. The department will also work on improving the supply of clean water to residents.

The newly appointed CECMs include Pius Gumo (Lands), the son of former Westlands MP Pius Gumo; Robert Wamalwa (Public Service Management), the brother of DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa; Eliud Tormoi (Gender, Youth, Sports and Culture); and Christopher Lorot (Water).

The Governor expressed his confidence in the new team, urging them to get straight to work.

"The clock is ticking. We have a mandate to fulfill, and there is no time to waste," said Natembeya.