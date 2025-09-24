Painful farewell for boy allegedly killed by father over milk, bread

Thjhe casket bearing the remains of Emmanuel Kimutai, 13, during the burial at Roborwo in Chebunyo ward, Bomet county, on September 23, 2025. [Kiprono Kurgat, Standard]

A grieving community, shattered by the death of 13-year-old Emmanuel Kimutai, gathered to pay tribute to the “angel” they lost.

Tears flowed freely on Tuesday during the funeral service for the boy who was to sit KPSEA at Chebugon Primary School, in Kapcheplanga village, Roborwo Chebunyo ward, Bomet county.

The family, church leaders, politicians, teachers eulogized Kimutai as a disciplined boy.

His mother Winny Chelangat said he was a role model to his siblings and always took things in his stride.

Chelangat said Kimutai’s death was “devastating and had left a huge emptiness' in their hearts.”

“Words cannot describe the sorrow and loss that we are feeling as a family as we mourn the life that was, but also the life that might have been,” she said.

The head teacher Elijah Mutai told the mourners that the school was overwhelmed by condolence messages from the community

He said Kimutai was disciplined, hardworking and an outstanding pupil.

Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir Tarimbo, who donated a cow to the bereaved mother, called for justice for the family.

"We want justice for the family, we call upon the Judiciary not to release him on bond or cash bail," Chirchir said.

Emurua Dikiir MP Johanna Ngeno promised to stand with the family.

"This innocent soul whose bright future was cruelly cut short. His untimely death should serve as a wake-up call to mothers, to families and to anyone silently enduring abuse or hardship. Let us find the courage to speak out," he said.

"I strongly condemn this cruel act of violence in the strongest terms possible. No child should ever suffer at the hands of those entrusted to protect them and as a community, we must unite to break the cycle of silence and abuse. I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and the whole community," he added.

The boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father for drinking a neighbour’s milk and eating bread in Chebugon village, Rongena/Manaret ward in Sotik Subcounty.

A post-mortem conducted at Kapkatet sub-county hospital revealed that he died due to lack of oxygen caused by severe chest congestion, which restricted normal breathing.

The autopsy report further revealed that ruptured blood vessels led to bleeding in the brain (fatal haemorrhage) while his spleen had signs of trauma and severe damage.

Doctors said a combination of the head injury, respiratory failure and internal organ damage led to death.