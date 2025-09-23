Women, youth protest over 'Discrimination' in West Pokot empowerment funds

A row is brewing in West Pokot County over the distribution of funds for women's and youth empowerment, with a section of traders and youth accusing local leaders of discrimination, favoritism, and a lack of transparency.

On Saturday, Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, presided over a fundraiser in Makutano town, Kapenguria constituency, where more than Sh7.3 million was raised to support women and youth groups. But by Monday evening, angry traders and youths were on the streets, claiming they had been sidelined.

Antonella Chepkemoi, a vegetable seller at Makutano market, said more than 5,000 women who depend on small-scale businesses were left in the dark about who benefited.

“We don’t know about any registration or groups given the money. A lot of money was contributed, but we have not seen it. Some of us are widows with orphans to feed. The whole deal was done in secrecy and without transparency,” she said.

Evelyn Atieno Wafula, another trader, accused officials of denying genuine groups a chance.“We are asking for our rightful share as businesswomen. The money was meant to empower us, not cartels,” she said.

Isaac Wamalwa, a boda boda rider, said youth groups had been sidelined.“Why have boda boda riders not been considered? Politicians are manipulating this program for selfish gains,” he said.

Henry Sonko, a youth representative, echoed the sentiments, accusing leaders of colluding with cartels. Elena Kamarch, another vendor, claimed the funds may have been misappropriated.

The traders and youths appealed to Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto and even President William Ruto to intervene and ensure the program benefits the intended groups.

However, the MP’s office dismissed the allegations. Rajab Chombus, a personal assistant to the legislator, said the complaints were politically motivated.

“Those complaining are being sponsored by our competitors. The empowerment program was meant for women, not youths. All funds were distributed fairly to 35 women's groups through formed committees. At Makutano market alone, groups received Sh200,000,” he said.

Chombus insisted that the initiative was still ongoing under the management of the state House and that deserving groups had already been funded.

Despite the assurances, women and youth in Kapenguria remain skeptical, demanding more transparency and accountability in the handling of the empowerment funds.