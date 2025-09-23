×
Nakuru residents seek answers on 311 flagged county bank accounts

By Daniel Chege | Sep. 23, 2025

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones (right) and County Secretary, Samuel Mwaura during the commissioning a water drilling rig at Nyayo Gardens, on March 27, 2025. [File, Standard]

A section of Nakuru residents has written to the county government demanding full disclosure regarding 311 bank accounts flagged by the Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakango.

The demand was issued through a formal letter addressed to County Secretary Samuel Mwaura, signed by Dr Magare Gikenyi, activist Laban Omusundi, and politician Peter Mbae, operating under the Nakuru Citizens Oversight Caucus.

The group claims the accounts were allegedly created in violation of the Constitution, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and other relevant laws. They argue that the existence of the accounts was only revealed after the release of the CoB’s report and a subsequent Senate session where Governor Susan Kihika was questioned.

They accuse the county leadership of operating in secrecy and lacking accountability, calling the matter a threat to both county governance and the nation’s future.

They are demanding a full list of all the accounts and specific details as highlighted in the CoB report.

“Supply us with details of the dates each of the 311 bank accounts currently being run by the county government was opened,” reads the letter.
They also want confirmation on whether each of the accounts received lawful approval, supported by relevant documentation.

“We also seek the names and designations of the signatories to each of the said accounts and the rationale used in the opening of the bank accounts,” they added.
In addition, the group is asking why the accounts were not approved by the CoB, and what remedial steps will be taken if the accounts were created without the necessary authorisations.

They are further seeking a breakdown of how much money was deposited into and withdrawn from each of the accounts. The group wants accompanying documentation, including official correspondence relating to the accounts.

“The county should give information on how much money passed through all the impugned accounts and should supply any correspondents and documents on the subject matter,” they stated.
They are also demanding that the county disclose whether it intends to close any accounts deemed unauthorised or illegal.

The petitioners have cited Article 35 of the Constitution and the Access to Information Act, 2016, to support their right to access the information, noting the matter involves public funds and has wide implications for service delivery.

“The spirit of transparency, accountability, and prudent use of public resources must be consistent with the Constitution and the PFMA,” they said.

They have given the county 21 days to respond, warning that failure to comply will prompt them to seek legal redress. They also plan to petition the Nakuru County Assembly to suspend the 2025/2026 budget process until the issue is resolved.

This development follows Governor Kihika’s recent appearance before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, just 18 days earlier, where she allegedly failed to provide satisfactory responses on critical county management issues. These include the lack of a Public Service Board, an Audit Committee, a Chief Officer of Finance, and a qualified Head of Accounting Services.

She also reportedly struggled to explain financial mismanagement concerns and stalled development projects worth over Sh7.8 billion.

Further questions emerged over payments totalling Sh22 million to various law firms without supporting documents. As a result, the Senate Committee recommended that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigate the matter. 

.

.

.

