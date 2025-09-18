Family demands probe into Lanet hit-and-run death

Ruth Wanjiru, who died in a road accident on August 10, 2025, in Lanet. Her family has petitioned DCI to conduct further investigations to establish if there was foul play in the accident. [Courtesy]

The family of a woman who died in an alleged hit-and-run accident in Lanet, Nakuru, that left her husband also maimed has disputed the account of police on how the incident occurred.

The couple, the late Ruth Wanjiru, 41, and Joel Kabari, are reported to have been run over by a motorist near Lanet Police Station on the Nakuru-Dundori road on August 10, 2025.

Although the police say outcomes of a postmortem on her body satisfied her mother that the injuries were consistent with a road accident, her grandfather now wants fresh investigations.

“My request is to clear lingering doubts on the narrative given by the deceased’s husband who was with her at the time of her death,” Wanjiru’s grandfather Newton Mukuha stated.

Bahati DCIO Josephine Wambua said that the accident is reported to have occurred at around 4am involving the couple’s vehicle and an unknown motorist who fled the scene.

“The only witness in the case so far is Mr Kabari who was driving the car with his wife in the backseat. As narrated by Kabari when he was rushed to hospital, Wambua had requested for a stop to relieve77 herself,” said Wambua.

Kabari told the investigating officer that Wanjiru opened the door before the vehicle came to a complete stop forcing him to make an emergency stop after which she bolted from the vehicle.

“Kabari said the Wanjiru exited through the right passenger door and he followed her. Unfortunately she was knocked down by a hit and run vehicle before she made it to the other side of the road. Kabari too was run over by the same vehicle on the left,” said Wambua.

Police officers returning to Lanet Police Station from patrol found the two victims at the scene and rushed them to Nakuru Specialist Hospital where the woman died.

While at the hospital, officers from Kagoto Patrol Base briefly interrogated Kabari who had suffered serious fractures on his leg and was referred to a Nairobi hospital.

The police say that the mother of the female victim called and gave instructions that the postmortem be put on hold until she flew back to the country three days later.

“The postmortem was finally done witnessed by the mother, two brothers, DCI, and traffic officers. Report indicated that she sustained severe injuries in the pelvic region and five broken ribs,” she said.

At that point, the mother said she was content with the observations that the woman died as a result of the injuries and the DCI referred the matter back to the traffic department.

To date, Kabari has yet to record further statements on the incident even as the family of the deceased now appeals to the DCI to conduct further investigations into the case.

“The file is still open. The incident was treated as a traffic accident unless alternative facts are presented by witnesses and we are ready to proceed and act on them,” said Wambua.

According to Wanjiru’s grandfather, the account given by her husband is suspicious and dubious.

“My granddaughter, even though had broken ribs and her chest compressed as per the postmortem report, there is a strong possibility that these fatal injuries were caused elsewhere on account that she had no physical injuries consistent with a victim of a road traffic accident,” Mr Mukuha stated in his affidavit.

Mukuha further states that the injuries sustained by Kabari on only one of his feet are also questionable.

“I cannot see how a speeding motor vehicle could cause specific injuries to selected body parts. I can only have closure if the doubts are cleared or if somebody with a sinister motive had a hand in my granddaughter’s death they are brought to book,” Muhuka stated.