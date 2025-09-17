Kengen seeking 200mw from wind power in Marsabit

The CS for Energy David Chirchir at one of the geothermal wells in Pakka Hills in Baringo County where Geothermal Development Company (GDC) is undertaking various electricity projects. The company is projecting an extra 100mw from the region by 2026. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kengen Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN) is seeking an extra 200mega watts from wind power in Marsabit County in its effort to meet rising demands of power in the country.

The company has already embarked on feasibility studies in the region as the government gears towards fully phasing out thermal power in the next five years.

This came in the wake of reports by the Ministry of Energy that the country’s annual power demand was rising between 100mw and 120mw every year.

According to Kengen MD Engineer Peter Njenga, the country’s power demand was on the rise with hydro and geothermal leading in production.

To address the demand, he said that the company was seeking 200mw from Marsabit with plans for a solar plant in the region underway.

“We are currently carrying out some studies in Marsabit and we believe that for the first phase, we can get 200mw from wind,” he said.

The MD was addressing the press in Olkaria Naivasha ahead of the three day Sustainable conference which brings in players in the energy sector.

Ahead of the exercise, the company partnered with NTSA in a clean up exercise in Kamere estate in Naivasha before planting trees in the nearby Mvuke primary school.

On geothermal, Njenga said that Kengen was working with Geothermal Development Company (GDC) to tap another 200mw from Menengai and 100mw from Baringo.

“In the next 10 years, from our strategic plan, we are looking at adding 1,500 megawatts to the grid and that will comprise 100 percent of green energy,” he said.

He added that the rehabilitation of the oldest geothermal power plant, Olkaria I, was underway with plans to increase production from 45mw to 63mw by June next year.

“Currently, the country has 3.3 giga-watts of installed capacity with Kengen contributing 1.786 giga-watts of that as we have an important role in ensuring that we have adequate electricity in the country,” he said.

On his part, NTSA regional manager in Nakuru John Parteroi said that they were advocating for electric cars and motorcycles which have zero emissions.

He said that they supported efforts by Kengen to phase out thermal power, adding that this should be pushed to the roads for safer cars.

“We are advocating for safer roads and greener energy as from our statistics we continue to see an increasing number of fatalities, especially on pedestrian and boda bodas,” he said.