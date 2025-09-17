Six dead, four injured in Kericho highway crash

Six killed, four injured in Kericho Road accident.[Nikko Tanui,Standard]

Six people were killed and four others seriously injured on Tuesday night after a lorry rammed into pedestrians at Kipsitet along the Kericho–Kisumu highway.

Soin OCPD Lawrence Kisini confirmed the incident, saying four people died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Kericho County Hospital.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. when a lorry transporting scrap metal to Kisumu lost control, veered off the road, and ploughed into people waiting at a bus stop.

The injured were admitted to Kericho County Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the hospital mortuary.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the accident.