Residents block Eldoret highway to protest accident at Kapseret

Uasin Gishu County youth stage protests along the Eldoret - Uganda Highway in Eldoret town. [File, Standard]

Business was disrupted for much of the day as frustrated residents of Kapseret staged a demonstration along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway, demanding justice for a boy who was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The protest was prompted by the tragic death of the 14-year-old boy who was hit on Thursday evening near the Southern Bypass, between Lobo Hotel and Cheplasgei in Eldoret City.

According to Acting Police Commander Patrick Wekesa, the incident occurred at approximately 7:10 PM when an unknown vehicle travelling towards Cheplasgei collided with the boy, killing him instantly.

Wekesa reported that the hit-and-run vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, was traveling at high speed when it struck Fredy Mwange while he was walking on the left side of the road.

“Upon receiving a report that someone had been struck by a speeding car, our officers rushed to the scene and found the body of the minor lying in a pool of blood,” Wekesa stated.

He added, “Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was hit several meters away from the road, suggesting that the vehicle may have lost control before the collision.”

Motorists using the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway were forced to find alternative routes as many vehicles, including long-distance trucks, were stuck in traffic for over seven hours.

Joseph Kinyanjui, a driver of a long-distance vehicle headed to the Malaba border from Mombasa, expressed frustration over the delay, noting that it could prevent him from finding accommodation at the border.

He sympathised with the deceased's family but urged fellow Kenyans to consider the impact of such incidents on travellers across the country.

“The police need to take action against drivers who violate traffic rules and regulations to prevent ongoing frustrations for travellers. We have been trapped in this jam for over six hours, and it’s concerning for those who are sick,” Kinyanjui urged.

After engaging in a standoff with the police, the demonstrators agreed to meet with Kapseret Sub-County Commander Zephania Kamuren and officials from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), who promised to install speed bumps in dangerous areas.

The boy's body has been moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Mortuary.