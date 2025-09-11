×
Bhang valued at Sh7m seized in Sotik

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 11, 2025
Directorate of Criminal Investigations estimated the bhang to be worth Sh7m [DCI,X]

Police in Sotik have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized bhang valued at Sh7 million.

The suspect, identified as Diab Asman Bhakit, was arrested in Kibra, Nairobi, after a manhunt launched by officers from Sotik Police Station.

The operation began during a routine patrol along the Sotik-Kaplong highway, where police flagged down a Toyota Isis, registration number KBT 147X. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, prompting officers to search it.

Inside, they discovered seven sacks containing 350 kilograms of bhang. The vehicle and the drugs were taken to Sotik Police Station as investigations intensified.

Forensic leads later directed investigators to Kibra, where Bhakit was tracked down and arrested.

He has since been escorted back to Sotik and is in custody awaiting arraignment.

