×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ex-Health CS Nakhumicha declares bid to unseat Natembeya in 2027 polls

By Osinde Obare | Sep. 7, 2025
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during the flag-off of the asset verification process at Afya House ahead of the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) on May 13, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Stakes are high for the 2027 Trans Nzoia gubernatorial race following the entry of former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

Governor George Natembeya’s main challenger in the 2022 election, Chris Wamalwa, is in the race, as is Kiminini MP Maurice Bisau.

On Saturday, Dr Nakhumicha, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat, declared her interest in the seat and vowed to give Natembeya and other contestants a run for their money.

Nakhumicha made the announcement at Stovar Farm in Kiminini Constituency during the burial of retired senior chief Geoffrey Jomo Mutoka.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She said she was not interested in the county women’s representative seat, insisting that she was going for the governor’s position.

Boasting of having influenced the allocation of Sh600 million to finance various development programmes in Trans Nzoia during her tenure as CS, Nakhumicha asked the local electorate to consider her bid for the county’s top seat.

“At least, on account of my presence in the national government, over Sh600 million was allocated to various projects such as Matunda Sub-County Hospital, Kitale Medical Training College (KMTC), and infrastructure development in some schools in Kiminini. I am above the county women’s representative seat and I ask you to support my bid for governor,” she said.

Warning of a bruising political battle, Nakhumicha said she was prepared to face male contestants for the coveted seat.

“I am prepared to face the men jostling for the seat. I have all it takes to clinch the seat,” she stated.

Nakhumicha lost to Lilian Siyoi in last year’s election after coming third behind Phanice Khatundi. After the polls, she was picked for the Cabinet but later sacked during the G-Z protests.

She is a close political confidant of the Speaker of the National Assembly and is likely to secure the Ford Kenya (FK) ticket.

Politics played out during Mutoka’s burial, with Sikhendu Member of County Assembly Andrew Kutitila accusing some local politicians of working with external forces to have Natembeya impeached.

“We cannot allow our own people to be used by external forces to influence the impeachment of the governor. We are aware of their scheme to frustrate him and we are going to stand with him,” Kutitila told mourners, who included Bisau.

Dr Wamalwa and Bisau are already engaged in early campaigns.

Nakhumicha’s announcement comes in the wake of a political plot by some Kenya Kwanza leaders to cut down the growing popularity of Governor Natembeya.

A source told The Standard that President Ruto and Moses Wetang’ula are working on strategies to dislodge Natembeya from his position in the next polls after a recent scheme to silence him failed.

“After they realised the scheme to silence him by implicating him in corruption failed, they are now working on a strategy to field a candidate to challenge Natembeya in the next polls,” said a close confidant of one of the gubernatorial aspirants.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Susan Nakhumicha George Natembeya 2027 Trans Nzoia Gubernatorial Race 2027 Elections Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
29 mins ago
Why Africa's future centers on education
Opinion
By Patrick Amimo
46 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved