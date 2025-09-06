Nakuru Hospital releases patients following Standard expose

The Nakuru Level 5 Hospital has moved to speed up the release of patients detained over the Social Health Authority (SHA) payment delay after an expose by our sister publication- the Saturday Standard.

A spot check by The Standard discovered that the beds were almost empty as unlike the Friday scene, where the pediatric ward was full with patients sharing beds.

Among the 132 children who underwent congenital surgeries during a medical camp at the facility, 81 of them had been released by Saturday.

A parent, who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity, said several patients were released after the story was aired on KTN on Friday.

“We were told that the story was aired and published, so the medics confirmed our release; they claimed they were going to release us,” she said.

She stated that patients who were operated on Monday and Tuesday were released.

She stated that her son had been operated on Wednesday, but was told by the facility that they would be discharged on Monday.

“Though I don’t understand the criteria they are using to release now, some of the patients who were admitted the same day have been released,” she added.

“When I inquired, they said it depends on the time the facility registered the patient; was in the facility on Wednesday, meaning they should have registered me that day, but they delayed, leading to all these inconveniences.”

She regretted that her stay at the facility had made her son lose patience due to the confinement, making it difficult to maneuver freely.

Another mother lamented that her children had suffered great loss and failed to report to school due to her detention.

Due to the excess numbers, the hospital was forced to admit the children to the adult ward to accommodate them.

The County Executive Committee, Health Roselyn Mungai, on Saturday, issued a statement admitting that the hospital handles numerous pediatric surgical cases.

She stated that there was a backlog of cases of children under five who required specialized surgery.

“To address this issue, the hospital, in collaboration with the State Department of Health, brought in pediatric surgeons from Kenya National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Tenwek, and Kajiado County Referral, conducted a pediatric surgery camp from September 1 to September 5,” she said.

She claimed that 112 children underwent surgery, but records seen by The Standard showed that 132 children were operated on.

Mungai stated that, as per the ministry guideline, patients undergoing major surgery must remain under post-operative care and observation for 72 hours.

She alleged that SHA covered medical bills for the camp, a claim disputed by patients who were told to pay an additional Sh4,500 to the hospital.