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Kenya's dilemma in balancing power shortages, UN green goals, and a data centre real estate boom

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 9, 2026
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Konza Data Centre in Machakos County. [File, Standard]

Amid a new push by the United Nations (UN) for data centres to transition to renewable energy and disclose their environmental footprints, Kenya appears to be at the crossroads.

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